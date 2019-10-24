This Year's Hottest Halloween Costumes

Throw away that basic witch hat or cat whiskers. Halloween is the one time of the year we can show our passion for movies and TV shows.

Pop culture has given us a lot to work with. Wyatt Edwards from HalloweenCostumes.com and Curtney L’Ecuyer from Edelman Communications give us the rundown on what you'll see out on the streets this year.



Anna and Elsa from Frozen

Back in 2014, everyone dressed as Frozen's Elsa and her goofy creation Olaf. It looks like 2019 will be no different. With the long-anticipated sequel coming out this November, it looks like we’ll be seeing more sisters of royalty wanting to build another snowman.

The Avengers

With Avengers: Endgame memes all over the internet, Marvel costumes won’t just be worn by kids. Expect to see several Iron Man and Captain America costumes in tribute to the stars from the franchise.

Captain America. Not pictured: America's ass. HalloweenCostumes.com

Descendants

The kids of notorious Disney villains were back at it again when Descendants 3 came out in August. Mals and Evies may be hanging around to stir up some trouble with their “Rotten to the Core” attitude and bright blue and purple hair.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen

Winter probably isn’t coming to Phoenix for a while, but Jon Snow costumes will be making appearances this year. Of course, we can’t forget Daenerys. After the turbulent final season of Game of Thrones, it’s no wonder we’ll be seeing our blonde-haired queen as a costume.

Captain Marvel

Kids of all ages can channel their inner heroine this Halloween as Captain Marvel. Who says you can’t fight candy snatchers and the patriarchy at the same time? Also, the costume is pretty badass.

Captain Marvel. Space cat not included. HalloweenCostumes.com

Spider-Man

It’s no secret that boys love to dress up as their favorite superheroes. Now that Spider-Man is staying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s no mystery we’ll be seeing our web-wielding superhero.

Buzz and Woody

With another Toy Story movie out, the iconic childhood duo will probably be making another appearance out of the toy room.

Rey

Time to whip out this Star Wars character's iconic staff for another year. With the final installment of the Skywalker saga coming out this December, it’s our last chance to dress up as our favorite Jedi from The Force Awakens before we learn the answer to the question, “Who is Rey?”

Who is Rey? HalloweenCostumes.com

Pennywise

The world still is intrigued by creepy circus entertainers, but with It Chapter 2 and Joker, it's always crazy clown time. Now's the time to put the finishing touches on your Pennywise costume as Party City might find themselves with a shortage of red balloons this month.