The Rock 'N' Roll Arizona Marathon, Scheduled for January 2021, Has Been Postponed

You'll have to wait a while longer to cross the finish line.

More bad news for competitive runners: Organizers of the Rock 'N' Roll Arizona Marathon and Half Marathon announced today that the upcoming event, scheduled for January 16 and 17, 2021, has been called off due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The news comes just over a week after the Ironman Arizona Triathlon canceled its event, which was scheduled for this weekend.

Runners who had registered for the event will receive an email with additional details.

The new dates are January 15 and 16, 2022.

Get more information here.