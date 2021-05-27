Theater Is Back — And More Metro Phoenix Culture News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

There's great news for theater lovers, as more companies are announcing their upcoming seasons. Here's a look at several lineups, plus more tidbits of culture news to help you keep up with the city's creative scene.

Stray Cat Theatre

Stray Cat Theatre plans to present four works during its 2021/22 season, which will be performed in the Studio Theatre at Tempe Center for the Arts. The lineup includes three plays: Bright Colors and Bold Patterns by Drew Droege, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord by Alexis Scheer, and Sheepdog by Kevin Artigue. It also includes the musical Assassins, which features book by John Weidman and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Specific dates have not been announced.

EXPAND The Sedona film lineup includes The Children Will Lead the Way. Sedona International Film Festival

Sedona Film Festival

The Sedona International Film Festival has announced the lineup for its June 12 to 20 event, which will feature screenings and events at four venues, including Harkins Theatres Sedona 6 and Sedona Performing Arts Center. The lineup includes 45 narrative features, 38 documentary features, 43 documentary shorts, 46 narrative shorts, and six animated shorts. Ticket packages start at $165. Individual tickets are $15 and go on sale June 7.

Southwest Shakespeare

Southwest Shakespeare Company has announced the lineup for its 2021/22 season. The company will perform Legends of the Werewolf (opens October 1), From Tidworth With Love (opens November 11), Hamlet (opens November 18), Shall I Compare Thee: The Sonnets (opens April 7), and Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles (opens April 28) at Taliesin West. The season also includes The Tempest (opens February 25) and Farinelli and the King (opens March 5) at Mesa Arts Center, and Scrooge! (opens December 10) at Stagebrush Theater in Scottsdale.

EXPAND Cece Cole is the new curator for The Gallery at Mountain Shadows. Cece Cole

New Curator

Artist Cece Cole has been named the new curator for Mountain Shadows, a Scottsdale resort with an exhibition space called The Gallery, which regularly shows works by Arizona-based artists. The first exhibit she will curate in the space is “Recent Work,” which features work by Matt Magee. The exhibit, which is conceived as a celebration of the color red, opens on June 1 and runs through August 1.

Arizona Broadway Theatre

Arizona Broadway Theatre in Peoria has announced its 2021/22 season, which includes the following: Chicago (opens September 19), Elf (opens November 26), Gypsy (opens January 21), Great Balls of Fire (opens February 22), Flashdance (opens March 18), Ghost The Musical ( opens May 6), The Spongebob Musical (opens June 10), Game Show (opens August 2), and Happy Days A New Musical (opens Aug 26).

Upcoming Exhibit

“Things We Carry,” which will feature works by Merryn Omotayo Alaka and Sam Fresquez, as well as Angela Ellsworth, opens at Lisa Sette Gallery on June 5. The opening reception takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.