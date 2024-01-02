 Tickets go on sale this week for 2024 Phoenix Fan Fusion convention | Phoenix New Times
Passes for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 go on sale Thursday

Oh, and kids get in free this year.
January 2, 2024
Mandalorian cosplayers in the Exhibitor Hall at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023.
Mandalorian cosplayers in the Exhibitor Hall at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023. Benjamin Leatherman
The Valley's biggest geek event, Phoenix Fan Fusion, will return to Phoenix Convention Center May 24 through 26.

Tuesday morning, the convention announced that its passes will go on sale this Thursday.

Jan. 4 through Jan. 26, early bird pricing gets attendees a Full Event Badge for $79 (regular price: $89).

In addition, this year Phoenix Fan Fusion will eliminate the entry fee for kids. Children up to 12 years old will now get in free with a paid adult admission. In the past, children's badges cost $25 each.

No events or special guests have been revealed yet for the 2024 event, but announcements typically begin in late January.

Phoenix Fan Fusion is a three-day convergence of pop culture, sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, video games, horror and anime. In addition to a number of celebrity guests, there are thousands of panels and programming events across the weekend, a massive exhibitor hall to explore, an Artists Alley populated by more than 70 comic book creatives, nerd-oriented activities and a legion of cosplayers.

Visit the Phoenix Fan Fusion website for information.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

