Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Weekend: John Waters, Pride, and More

Looking for something fun or interesting to do? This weekend, you can celebrate the return of Phoenix Pride, attend John Waters’ one-man show, and learn more about archaeology at the Pueblo Grande Museum. Other options include witnessing flamenco artistry in Scottsdale, marking the 45th anniversary of local skate shop Sidewalk Surfer, or getting a sample of furry fandom in Mesa.
For more things to do happening this weekend in the Valley, hit up Phoenix New Times' online calendar.
The interior of the historic Celebrity Theatre and its "theatre in the round" setup.
Celebrity Theatre
False Negative: An Evening with John Waters
Director, author, artist, queer icon — John Waters wears a lot of hats, And you'll hear all about it when he comes to the Valley on Friday, October 14. He’s bringing his "False Negative: An Evening With John Waters" show to Celebrity Theatre, 440 North 32nd Street, The show is "a rapid-fire one-man spoken word vaudevillian act that celebrates the film career and joyously appalling taste" of the director, according to a release. Waters is the writer and director of cult classics like Pink Flamingos, Multiple Maniacs, Hairspray, Cry-Baby, and Serial Mom. His most recent project is the book Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance: A Novel, which came out in May. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $29 to $39. Jennifer Goldberg
Flamenco Intimo
Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre started as Inspiracíon Flamenca in 2008, and it’s still going strong with a robust lineup of talented creatives who help to spread the joy of this Spanish art form throughout Arizona. The company is currently presenting its annual “Flamenco Intimo” show, which features a mix of “beautiful costumes, undulating arms, fiery footwork, intricate Spanish guitar, and soul-stirring vocals,” at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East North Street. This weekend, performances are scheduled at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15. They’ll take place in the intimate Stage 2 space and tickets are $30.50 to $34.50. Whether you decide to try to bust a few flamenco moves once you get back home is entirely up to you. Lynn Trimble
Entrance to Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeology Park in Phoenix.
Lynn Trimble
International Archaeology Day
Leave your Indiana Jones or Lara Croft costumes at home for this event at the Pueblo Grande Museum, 4619 East Washington Street, as you won’t be raiding tombs or searching for supernatural relics. Instead, this daylong event on Saturday, October 15, will feature such activities as digging in the mud, games like archaeology bingo, crafting opportunities, and a lecture by Arizona State University professor Joel Palka on “Ecological Aquaculture and Domesticated Waterscapes in Ancient Maya Society, Subsistence, and Art in Chiapas, Mexico.” Can you dig it? The festivities run from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and it’s free to participate. Benjamin Leatherman
On Saturday, October 15, Scottsdale's Sidewalk Surfer, 2602 North Scottsdale Road, starts its 45th year in business. The shop has been serving skateboarders, rollerbladers, snowboarders, and all manner of extreme sport enthusiasts and aficionados for generations. The shop was first opened by Sandie Hamilton in a 500-square-foot space in Scottsdale Civic Center on October 15, 1977, and is one of the longest-running skateboard shops in the world and definitely the longest-running shop in Arizona. Many Sidewalk Surfers patrons will celebrate the big anniversary on Saturday, which will include the shop hosting one of its popular swapmeets where customers can come and buy/sell/trade their old skateboards, gear, and other items. There will also be live music performances by Kevin Daly and friends (including local skateboard legend Jean Rusen), Fat Gray Cat, No Volcano, and legendary Valley skate-punk band JFA. The party starts at 10 a.m. and goes till 4:30 p.m., but Sidewalk Surfer will be open until 8 p.m. — as they are every night of the week. Admission is free. Tom Reardon
Phoenix Pride returns this weekend, offering members of the Valley’s LGBTQIA community two days of festivities and a massive parade. The festival portion runs from Saturday, October 15, to Sunday, October 16, at Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Road. Highlights include a variety of vendors, a dance pavilion, multiple stages of entertainment, local and touring drag performers, an art expo, and the adult-oriented “Erotic World.” The main stage’s lineup will feature singers and acts like Kristen Merlin, Vincint, and En Vogue. Meanwhile, a separate Latin-focused stage will host sets by Ana Barbara, Amor Prohibido, and Ninel Conde. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. each day. Daily general admission is $30 per day ($35 with express entry) or $50 for the weekend. VIP admission (which includes exclusive entertainment and other perks) is $100 to $150. Kids 11 and under are free and discounts are available for military veterans and seniors 55 and older. One of the highlights of the weekend will be the annual Phoenix Pride Parade on Sunday, which will depart from Third Street and Thomas Road at 10 a.m. and will feature more than 2,000 participants and various decorated floats and vehicles. It's free to view. Complete info about this year's Pride events is available here. Benjamin Leatherman
Local furries will flock to Arizona Fur Con in Mesa this weekend.
Benjamin Leatherman
Arizona Fur Con 2022
It ain’t always easy being a furry. The subculture is largely misunderstood and often lampooned by outsiders, many of whom associate it with deviancy. In truth, it's a dedicated geek fandom made of people interested in creating and portraying fictional anthropomorphic animal characters with human-like qualities. And yes, they create and wear fantastical and elaborate costumes reflecting their “fursonas.” If you’re curious about the fandom, consider attending this year’s Arizona Fur Con from Friday, October 14, to Sunday, October 16, at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 North Center Street. The circus-themed event will include three days of panels, costuming activities, workshops, meetups, performances, and competitions. Single-day badges are $25 to $35 and a full-event membership is $50. The Arizona Fur Con website has all the relevant info, as well as a complete schedule. Benjamin Leatherman
