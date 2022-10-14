Everything You Need to Know About Phoenix Pride 2022

It all started in 1981 when a group of gay and lesbian activists marched through the streets of downtown Phoenix to the Arizona State Capitol. It was a political statement engineered to bring awareness to gay rights in Phoenix.
Today, Phoenix Pride is an all-out party that’s fun for the whole family. Yes, Kari Lake, the whole family. But the festival is still a celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people — and the rich history, culture, struggles, and contributions they’ve made in metro Phoenix.
“In Arizona, we believe people have the right to determine their own destinies and no one should be treated differently under the law,” U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, told Phoenix New Times. She is the first openly bisexual and second LGBT woman elected to the U.S. House and Senate, and one of 18 LGBTQ elected officials in the state, according to the Victory Fund.
“Arizona Pride is a celebration of identity and equality, and a reminder that being gay, bisexual, or transgender should never be an impediment to happiness, success, and living the American Dream,” Sinema said.
Due to public health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, the festival didn't take place in 2020 and was moved from April to November in 2021. Now, organizers are puffed up with pride as they prepare to welcome more than 55,000 people to make merry in midtown.
“What Pride means to me is the ability to provide a safe space for people to truly be their authentic selves,” Phoenix Pride Executive Director Mike Fornelli told New Times.
The first Pride festival in October comes in the midst of a pivotal election in Arizona that includes a slate of openly anti-LGBTQ Republicans on the ticket. Early voting opened on Wednesday, and Election Day is November 8.
Jeanne Woodbury, policy director at Equality Arizona, said that the timing of the festival is “really meaningful when our rights are under attack.” Especially in a state where LGBTQ voters make up more than 5 percent of the electorate, she noted.
“Pride continues to remain something that is not only an active community celebration of solidarity but a really powerful statement of resistance to oppression, especially in the climate we’re in now,” Woodbury said. “We’re here. We’re queer. That’s it.”
When and Where Is Pride?This year’s Pride festival takes place Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16, at the sprawling Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Road. The venue boasts 72 acres of green grass, mature shade trees, and a historic setting with stunning views of the uptown skyline.
What Are the Hours?Festivities kick off at noon on Saturday and wrap up at 9 p.m. An after-party featuring legendary DJ Chris Cox is slated from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. a few blocks away at Walter Where?House, 702 North 21st Avenue. The fete will resume on Sunday from noon until 9 p.m.
How Much Is Admission?For guests 18 and older, tickets cost $34 for one day and $40 for one day with express entry, or $55 for both days, which includes express entry. If you’re feeling fancy, you can opt for the VIP package, which costs $108 for one day or $161 for the weekend. The VIP package includes two drink tickets per day, a buffet lunch each day, lakeside and air-conditioned seating, main stage access with a private two-story bar, executive bathrooms, and exclusive entertainment. Admission to the after-party will run you another $50 unless you add it onto your VIP ticket, in which case it’s just $13. Children ages 13 to 17, seniors older than 55, and former military receive discounted admission of $15 at the ticket gate. Children younger than 13 and active-duty military get in for free. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Credit cards are accepted on-site for admissions and beverage sales at all bars. ATMs also are available throughout the park.
Where Are the Entrances?There is one entrance to the festival, and it is a bit tucked away. If you’re headed east on Indian School Road, make a left onto South Herrera Way (if you’re headed west, make a right) and follow it to the end. If you don’t see rainbows, you’ve probably made a wrong turn.
Where Can I Park?Parking is available in nearby neighborhoods and parking garages. The largest parking garage, with 1,400 parking spots available, is located on the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Indian School Road. Because parking is limited in the area, organizers recommend either riding the Valley Metro Rail, hailing a taxi, or using a ride-sharing service. There is a train station at Central Avenue and Indian School Road that takes you three blocks from the parade and festival. Ride-sharing transportation will have a dedicated pickup and drop-off area. Mobility shuttles will also run regular routes throughout the hours of the festival to and from the parking lots and from the parade route to the main entrance.
Will There Be Security Screenings?Yes, there will be security screenings. Jeremy Helfgot, a Phoenix Pride spokesperson, told New Times there will be bag screening, so if anybody is bringing even a small bag, they will be checked. There will also be magnetometer screening for all guests.
What Can’t I Bring Inside?Prohibited items include weapons, chemicals, outside alcohol, glass bottles, outside food and drink, pets and other animals (with the exception of service animals), skateboards and in-line skates, tasers, explosives, nonprescription drugs, matches and lighters, and coolers.
Can I Use Cannabis During the Festival?Although it’s legal in Arizona now, Helfgot told us “because we’re at a Phoenix city park, no cannabis allowed.” Better pop those pot gummies before the festival, as long as you’re not driving.
When and Where Is the Pride Parade?The Phoenix Pride Parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Sunday, beginning at Third Street and Thomas Road and ending near the festival site at Third Street and Indian School Road. The parade features more than 2,000 participants with decorated vehicles, multicolored floats, and lots of walkers.
What Sort of Food Is Available?Twenty local food vendors will dish up a wide range of festival fare throughout the grounds, so expect plenty of bubbling deep-fryers, whirring cotton candy spinners, and the sizzle of grilled street corn. Helfgot said the menu includes options ranging “from fried everything to pizza to burgers, and everything in between.” He assured us that there will be lots of variety with ample options for people with dietary restrictions.
What About Drinks?There will be nine full bars throughout the festival. Beer, wine, champagne, spirits — the whole shebang. At each site, mixologists will pour a range of custom rainbow-colored cocktails concocted specially for the festival. Of course, you’ll have to be at least 21 years old to purchase and consume them. If you prefer hydrated to hungover, there’s a substantial water station at the center of the park.
Can I Bring in Water or Empty Bottles?Guests are allowed to bring in one factory-sealed bottle of prepackaged water or an empty reusable water bottle, which can be refilled at the hydration station inside the park. Vendors will also sell bottles of water and other soft drinks.
Will There Be Concerts?This year’s festival boasts seven stages and an impressive slate of locally and nationally acclaimed entertainers, including singers, DJs, tributes, and drag queens. “We’re really excited about our headliners,” Fornelli said. “We have national headline entertainment and wonderful vocal entertainment locally that will be showcased. Our local entertainment are the people that our community look up to.”
- Saturday at 6 p.m.: Kristen Merlin, a country singer who finished in the top five on Season 6 of NBC's singing competition The Voice.
- Saturday at 6 p.m.: Ana Bárbara, a Latin singer, actress, and model who’s one of the leading female figures in regional Mexican music.
- Saturday at 7 p.m.: Vincint, a pop singer-songwriter from Philadelphia who was a finalist on the first season of the Fox singing competition The Four.
- Saturday at 8 p.m.: Gayle, a pop singer from Texas whose 2021 hit single "ABCDEFU" charted worldwide and reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
- Sunday at 7 p.m.: Willie Gomez, a Dominican singer and dancer who has performed with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Katy Perry.
- Sunday at 8 p.m.: En Vogue, an R&B vocal girl group that reached No. 2 on the U.S. Hot 100 with the single "Hold On" in 1990.
Kimora Blac, who you might remember from Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, performs throughout the day on Saturday, and drag legend Sherry Vine will perform on Saturday and Sunday. Sir Elton, dubbed “the ultimate Elton John tribute,” also performs on Saturday. These shows are for VIP ticket holders only.
On the Fiesta Caliente Latin Stage, local Selena tribute band Amor Prohibido and Mexican singer Ninel Conde perform on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. And don’t forget, Cox will be bumping beats at Walter Where?House until 2 a.m. on Saturday night.
Which Politicians Are Attending?Arizona Democrats are showing out to Pride in record numbers this year. Candidates and elected officials scheduled to attend include Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, state Senator Martín Quezada, Arizona Corporation Commission candidate Lauren Kuby, Secretary of State nominee Adrian Fontes, Attorney General nominee Kris Mayes, U.S. House member Ruben Gallego, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, and state House candidate Lorena Austin.
Morgan Dick, a spokesperson for the Arizona Democratic Party, said the politicians will have a booth at the festival and will walk in the parade. She added that even more Democrats will likely join in the fun by the time the festival arrives. Mark Moeremans, a gay candidate for the District 6 seat on Phoenix City Council, also will also be in attendance.
“Pride for me has always been a celebration, a reminder of the power within the LGBTQ+ community to endure and thrive in the face of oppression,” Moeremans told New Times. “With Phoenix Pride and the November elections quickly approaching, this year's celebration is also a reminder of what's still at stake. We have no LGBT representation at the city level, and I believe that our voice is needed in seats of power now more than ever. Anti-LGBT rhetoric and legislation continue to gain momentum in Arizona. Now it's my generation's turn to take on the mantle and protect the gains made by those before us while continuing to push for progress.”
How Can I Volunteer?Want to log a few service hours and get a free ticket to the festival? Phoenix Pride is always accepting volunteers to help assist guests. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old and can register here. It's not too late to sign up!
Sexy Surprises Are in Store?We understand if the music and ice cream cones are a little, well, vanilla for your liking. That’s why, since 2014, Phoenix Pride has taken adult guests to a titillating new world — Erotic World. And it’s only getting bigger and better, organizers tell us. Erotic World is a free venue for guests 18 and older that features adult retail, spicy entertainment, live fetish demonstrations with Q&A, exotic dancers, and so much more.
What Else Is New This Year?This year, for the first time, Pride organizers are offering a "quiet zone" where revelers can take a break from the festivities. It will be located near the lake, fenced off from the rest of the festival grounds. It'll have soft lights, soft music, soft sounds, soft seating, water, a hand-washing station, and volunteers to help you. This area will open Saturday and Sunday from noon until 9 p.m. and is perfect for the growing number of guests with autism who may be overstimulated, Fornelli noted. “The recharging station is for our neurodiverse and aging communities,” he said. “It’s just an area where people can decompress and get away from the noise. They can cool down and recharge.”
Proceeds from the festival help fund Phoenix Pride's programs and public education about LGBTQ issues. Phoenix Pride has distributed more than $1.2 million in grants and scholarships since 2008.
“After the last couple of years, people are ready to get out, be social, and have a good time,” Fornelli said. “We’re doing our best to make it the best experience possible for everyone.”