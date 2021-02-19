Phoenix Pride Has Been Postponed Again

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Phoenix Pride announced today that it is postponing the 40th annual Phoenix Pride Festival and Parade.

After being canceled in 2020, the festival had been rescheduled for April 10 and 11 of this year. Now, due to ongoing public health concerns, the new dates are Saturday and Sunday, November 6 and 7, 2021. The parade will be held on Saturday.

“While we are all looking forward to reuniting as a community, Phoenix Pride always puts the health and safety of our community first, and while the decision was not easy, we know that shifting our dates to November is the right thing to do for the organization and for all who attend the Phoenix Pride Festival and Parade to celebrate with us,” Phoenix Pride Executive Director Mike Fornelli said in a statement.

“We are eager to bring our family and friends back together, and with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines and improving forecasts for infection rates heading into the fall, we are confident that we will be able to gather in November to celebrate the incredible milestone of our 40th year of serving the Greater Phoenix community.”

Existing festival ticketholders will be receiving an email message in the coming days regarding how to convert their tickets to the new dates.

Tickets to the Phoenix Pride Festival and Parade and more information can be found on the Phoenix Pride website.