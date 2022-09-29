Best Public Feud

When Phoenix drag queen Barbra Seville (a.k.a. Richard Stevens) went after gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, he brought receipts. The face-off began in June, when Lake tweeted some characteristically disparaging comment about drag queens, playing into the bigoted far-right furor of the day. In response, Stevens blasted Lake on social media — attaching screenshots and photos that documented Stevens and Lake's longtime friendship, as well as photos of Lake posing with other drag queens. Stevens had once even performed, in drag, in front of Lake's young daughter, he said. When Lake threatened to sue, Stevens was unfazed, telling the Arizona Republic: "If Kari sues me, she'll get 66 pairs of high heels, 112 wigs, a rescue dog, and my mom's ashes." Although the incident did not, unfortunately, cost Lake the GOP nomination for governor, watching Stevens call out her hypocrisy was nothing short of delicious.