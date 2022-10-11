Everything You Need to Know as Early Voting Opens in Maricopa County

With that on the horizon, Maricopa County officials — who have endured constant legal battles since the county's 2020 election and the false claims of fraud that dogged it — gathered at a press conference on October 4 to encourage voters to register and cast their ballots. "I think the county kind of found its voice with the whole Cyber Ninjas debacle," said Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates. "We hope we've been a good source of information for the people of the county, and we're going to continue doing that."
If you're a voter in Maricopa County, here's what you need to know.
Registering to Vote
The voter registration deadline is October 11. But it's not too late to submit your registration. Most voters can do so easily online via a simple form at servicearizona.com.
You'll need an Arizona driver's license or state identification card to register online. If you have one, the process is quick and simple. Click on the button that says "voter registration," and the website will guide you through the registration.
If you don't have a state-issued ID — or would prefer not to register online — you either can mail in a paper voter registration form or drop one off with the county. That form can be found here, and information about the process is located on the Maricopa County Elections Department website.
Paper registration forms can be mailed to the Maricopa County Recorder's Office (111 South 3rd Avenue, Suite 102, Phoenix, 85003) or dropped in the county's secure elections drop box located in downtown Phoenix. If you choose to mail the form, it must be postmarked by October 11 and received by the county by October 16.
The drop box is in a parking lot on the northwest corner of Lincoln and Third avenues, and it was a little difficult to find when a reporter visited recently. The parking lot is marked as "Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Warehouse" parking. Go into the Third Avenue lot entrance, take an immediate left, and continue south to find the silver box, which is marked "Maricopa County Elections." The box will close at 5:00 p.m. on October 11.
Don't know if you're registered or not? Maricopa County has a helpful tool to check. Plug in your name, date of birth, home address number, and driver's license number, and the form will let you know whether or not you're registered.
Early Voting
On October 12, Maricopa County will mail early ballots to all voters who are on the active early voting list, as well as voters who submitted a one-time request for a ballot. Some 77 percent of voters in Maricopa County, officials said during the press conference, opted to join the early voting list and will be getting their ballots in the mail in the coming days. About 1.9 million ballots will be mailed, according to Scott Jarrett, the county elections director.
You can still request your early ballot, Jarrett emphasized, even if you're not yet on the early voting list. That deadline is October 28.
How do you request an early ballot in Maricopa County? Head to the "early ballot request" section of the Recorder's website — found here — and click either "make a one-time request" or "active early voting list." Both types of requests can be made online. There is also a paper form available to request to join the early voting list. Download that here and mail it to Maricopa County Elections. Check to see if you're already on this list.
If you were on the early voting list but requested to remove yourself, you still may receive your ballot in the mail if you submitted the request after September 23. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer explained during the press conference that the county sent its early voting list to the ballot printer that day.
Are you living elsewhere temporarily and need your ballot sent to a different location? The U.S. Postal Service will not automatically forward election-related mail, even if you have mail forwarding activated for your other mail. "While all of that may get forwarded to your rustic estate in North Dakota, or wherever it is, your ballot will not," Richer said. Voters should instead contact the Maricopa County elections office and request to have the ballot mailed to a temporary address.
Even if you receive an early ballot, you do not need to vote with it. Voters may simply show up to a polling place and vote in person starting October 12. "You don't need to do anything special," Richer said. Once a voter places a ballot in person, their mail-in ballot materials automatically will be inactivated.
All voters can show up to voting centers starting October 12. If you live in Maricopa County, you can go to any polling place in the county — even if it's not in your own precinct.
On October 12, the county will open its first 12 early voting centers, Jarrett said. Another 56 will be open by October 28. By Election Day on November 8, all 223 voting locations will be open. A complete list of these centers — and a tool that allows you to view which are closest to you — is available on the Maricopa County elections website. The county had plans to hire 2,500 temporary poll workers for this election.
If you decided not to receive a ballot by mail, you'll still be able to look at what will be on your ballot in advance of the election. All voters who are not on the early voting list or who did not request an early ballot will be mailed a sample ballot so they can see the candidates and ballot measures they'll be voting on.
Sample Ballots
This year's ballot is one of the "longest ballots in Maricopa County's history," Jarrett said. Many precincts in the county have more contests than usual, he pointed out. So it's worthwhile to figure out what you'll be voting on before visiting a polling place.
There is no need to wait until you get your early ballot or sample ballot in the mail, though. Maricopa County has an online tool that allows voters to view all the contests they will see on their ballot in the mail. You can access that tool here, although you'll need to be registered to vote in this election to view the ballot. The county also keeps a list of all general election candidates on its website here.
If you're wondering why Republican candidates are always listed first in partisan races on your ballot, there is an answer: It's the law. Because Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, won the gubernatorial race in the county in 2018, Richer noted at the press conference, Republican candidates are listed first in future elections.
Tracking Your Ballot
Once your ballot is in the mail, you can track its progress — from being mailed and delivered to tabulation. This can be done on the Maricopa County elections website. You can also sign up for text alerts.
Any registered voter can sign up to track his or her ballot — whether or not they voted early or on election day, by mail or in person. "A few hundred thousand people successfully tracked their ballot during the August primary, but we'd love to get it to a few million people who are tracking their ballots in Arizona," Richer said. "We certainly recommend that so you can have confidence in the process."
The Arizona Secretary of State also offers voters the ability to track their ballots — but this is only for voters who received an early ballot and sent it in by mail. Use the county website if you'd like to track your in-person ballot.
If questions remain, Maricopa County says it is onboarding new elections call center workers to respond to voters as quickly as possible. You can find contact information to submit questions about county elections here, including questions about misinformation.
"If there's misinformation out there, if you want to send it our way, we would appreciate that. We try to respond to it, because we think it's important that accurate information be out there and that we correct the record, which we have done many a time," Richer said.
"But we can't let it be debilitating. Our first and foremost objective is to run the operation and make sure everyone can vote," he added.