 Super blue moon: When to see in Arizona on Monday night | Phoenix New Times
Here’s when to see the rare super blue moon over Arizona on Monday

How to catch a rare sight in the skies overhead.
August 16, 2024
The moon over Arizona will be large and bright on Monday evening.
The moon over Arizona will be large and bright on Monday evening. Tonia Graves/Alamy Stock Photo

Skywatchers of Arizona, your week will begin with a chance to witness a unique celestial event. On Monday, a super blue moon will illuminate the evening skies, offering a stunning spectacle as two distinct lunar phenomena occur simultaneously.

This year’s first supermoon, the phenomenon where the Earth’s natural satellite appears larger and brighter than normal, will occur on Monday. What makes it unique is that it's also a seasonal blue moon, the rare third full moon in an astronomical season (or the period between a solstice and equinox).

The result is a breathtaking display that is sure to captivate skywatchers who can catch a glimpse. Thanks to clear skies in the forecast for Monday, you’ll be able to see the moon from anywhere in Arizona.

Here are all the details about when to see the super blue moon on Monday.

What day is the rare blue moon?

The super blue moon will occur on Monday evening.

What time is the super blue moon on Monday?

According to the Time and Date website, the moon will rise in Arizona at 7:31 p.m. on Monday. It will reach its highest point early on Tuesday morning at 12:43 a.m.

Where should you look?

The moon will rise in the eastern to southeastern skies, gradually climbing to about 44 degrees above the horizon by midnight. At that height, it will be visible above most buildings, trees, and other man-made obstructions.

How bright will the Super Blue Moon appear?

The moon will be at 99.6% illumination, according to Time and Date. In other words, it will be very hard to miss.

What will viewing conditions be like?

They’ll be fantastic, assuming no unexpected changes in the weather. The current forecast for Monday evening calls for clear skies and zero chance of rain. The summer monsoon season is unpredictable at times and sudden storms are known to occur.

Do you need a telescope or binoculars?

Not really. Like we said, you’ll have no trouble spotting the supermoon. A telescope or binoculars might come in handy if you’d like a closer view of its features.
click to enlarge A full moon in the sky over mountains.
A supermoon in 2012 seen from southern Arizona.
Ken Bosma/CC BY 2.0/Flickr Creative Commons

What causes a supermoon?

Supermoons occur multiple times a year when a full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, or perigee. Because of the reduced distance between our planet and its only natural satellite, the moon appears to be brighter and larger than usual. During Monday’s supermoon, the Earth will be 224,917 miles (or 361,969 kilometers) from the moon.

Why is the August full moon considered to be a blue moon?

A blue moon typically refers to the second full moon in a month. However, August’s full moon is a seasonal blue moon because it’s the third of four full moons in an astronomical season (the period between a solstice and an equinox), which usually has only three. The third moon in a four-moon season is considered to also be a blue moon.

Why does the moon seem larger on the horizon?

That’s the so-called “moon illusion” at work and involves your brain playing tricks on you.
