WM Phoenix Open wins Tournament of the Year at the PGA Tour awards

It's just one of three honors the popular annual event took home at last week's awards.
December 11, 2023
The WM Phoenix Open just won its fifth Tournament of the Year honor at the PGA Tour Awards.
The WM Phoenix Open, the popular annual golf event held at TPC Scottsdale, recently won a major award.

On Dec. 7, the open was named Tournament of the Year at the PGA Tour's annual Tournament Meetings in La Quinta, Calif. It shares the honor with the BMW Championship, which is held at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill.

“We’re extremely proud to be nominated three times by the PGA Tour in its ‘Best of Awards.’ This is possible due to our great fans, sponsors and the community for their commitment to our event,” said Pat Williams, Big Chief of The Thunderbirds and tournament chairman for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, in the news release. “The success of the WM Phoenix Open is only possible through the efforts of so many involved, starting with our title sponsor WM and The Thunderbird organization. Our goal each year is to make the WM Phoenix Open better than the prior year so we can continue to grow our charitable give to the metro Phoenix area.”

This is the fifth time the WM Phoenix Open has won the honor, including the last three times the award has been presented; it also took home the prize in 2013-14, 2014-15, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

In addition to Tournament of the Year, the WM Phoenix Open also won Best Special Event for its Concerts in the Coliseum series and Best Title Sponsor Integration for the ways that Waste Management uses the event to showcase its platform of sustainability and environmental solutions.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open will be held Feb. 8 through 11. For tickets and more information, visit the event website
