Your guide to Game On Expo 2023 in Phoenix: Tickets, guests and More

Move over, Mario. When the Game On Expo
returns to downtown Phoenix this weekend, there will be more to do than just three days of pounding buttons and pwning noobs.
That’s because organizers of the annual gaming event, which runs from Friday to Sunday at the Phoenix Convention Center, have and widened its focus to include more anime and other geeky programming.
“We’ve expanded our anime [activities and programming] this year,” says Game On Expo co-founder John Lester. “We've almost doubled the size of it since it was so popular last year.”
Game On Expo’s organizers have also added more panels on geeky subjects ranging from 3D printing to cosplay.
There’s still plenty of gaming-related programming and distractions at Game On Expo, Lester says, including an “Art of Nintendo Power” exhibition, concerts by geeky musicians like Mega Ran, Rock Band karaoke sessions, esports tournaments and more arcade titles than you can shake a joystick at.
“We’re still a game event at heart, but we felt like we should also grow to include other things,” he says.
What else will happen during the latest Game On Expo in downtown Phoenix? Limber up your wrists, practice your taunts, and check out our guide to the event.
click to enlarge
A local cosplayer dressed as Samus Aran from Metroid.
Benjamin Leatherman
When and where is Game On Expo?
The three-day event runs from Friday to Sunday inside the South Building of the Phoenix Convention Center, 33 S. 3rd St. Hours are from 1 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
How much is Game On Expo?
Daily adult admission
is $40 on Friday, $50 on Saturday and $45 on Sunday. A full event pass is $70. Children’s admission
is $25 for ages 10 and under, and free for kids 2 and under.
Is there an age limit?
Nope. Game On Expo is an all-ages event.
How do I get to Game On Expo?
Hop aboard Valley Metro Rail
. There are stations near the convention center. Fares are $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Valley Metro also operates several “park-and-ride” lots throughout the Valley.
Where can I park for Game On Expo?
If you’re driving, street parking is available in downtown Phoenix for $1 to $1.50 per hour between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. each day. You can use the ParkMobile app to reserve and pay for a spot in advance. Several nearby parking garages and surface lots are also available. Prices range from $10 to $50 per vehicle, per day.
click to enlarge
A Sonic the Hedgehog cosplayer at Game On Expo 2018.
Benjamin Leatherman
What is Game On Expo’s security and prop policy?
The event’s security will use metal detectors or conduct physical pat-downs in the lobby of the South Building. Bags will also be searched and props will be checked. There will also be certain restrictions on cosplay items you can bring to the event. Prop guns, anything resembling a firearm, or any bladed metal or wooden weapons (such as axes or daggers) aren’t allowed. Ditto for blunt weapons like bats or clubs made from hard plastic, wood or metal, as well as whips, metal chains, paddles and spikes.
“We're providing the public with a safe event [with] bag checks and prop checks,” Lester says. “Nothing that's super inconvenient for anyone. We just want to make sure people feel safe.”
What are the food and drink options at Game On Expo?
According to Lester, outside food and drink aren’t allowed (with the exception of bottled water). There’s a coffee stand in the South Building’s lobby and concession stands in the main hall. Downtown Phoenix offers dozens of bars and restaurants within walking distance of the convention center. Here’s a guide
with 25 different eating and drinking options.
Can I bring water to Game On Expo?
Yes. Security will allow personal bottles of water into the event.
click to enlarge
Stacks of Nintendo Entertainment System games for sale at Game On Expo.
Benjamin Leatherman
Will there be vendors at Game On Expo?
Yes. Hundreds of them, in fact, ranging from local game stores to companies like Microsoft. As is the norm for any geek event, there will be an artist alley featuring a lineup of local creatives.
Will there be rarities at Game On Expo?
Yes, but it might have to hunt for them. “You never know what [vendors] are going to bring out to the event to sell,” Lester says. “Some really unusual stuff winds up at Game On, like rare, cool games you’ve never seen before.” One gem you won’t have to dig around for is Derby Owners Club, a Sega-produced horse racing arcade game from 1999 that will be available to play. “It’s being brought out by a collector and is one of the highlights of the show,” Lester says.
Who are the celebrity guests at Game On Expo?
This year’s lineup includes voice talents from both gaming and anime, such as Nolan North from the Uncharted game series, Christopher Judge from Ryan Hurst from God of War series, “Cowboy Bebop” voice actor Steve Blum, Daisuke Tsuji from Ghost of Tsushima and “Demon Slayer” actress Brianna Knickerbocker. A few of the martial artists who portrayed the fighters in the first two Mortal Kombat games, including Daniel Pesina and Katalin Zamiar, are also scheduled to attend. A complete list of special guests can be found here
.
What games will be at Game On Expo?
The event will feature more than 100 tables featuring the latest gaming consoles — including the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X – and high-end PC gaming rigs will be set up throughout the event. Phoenix-based indie game developers will also have their own area. As for classic arcade games and consoles, three rooms will be devoted to the consoles of yesteryear. Naturally, that means Nintendo Entertainment Systems will be in abundance, as well as more than a few Sega Genesis, Super Nintendos, Atari Jaguars and original PlayStations. Several dozen arcade and pinball machines will be arranged in rows in the main hall, each set to free-play mode.
click to enlarge
Competitive gamers do their thing during Game On Expo 2019.
Benjamin Leatherman
What esports and game tournaments will be at Game On Expo?
The expo will have esports competitions at tournaments focusing on Super Smash Bros., Tetris, Street Fighter 6 and Rocket League. Meanwhile, the Retro World Championships will take place with competitors playing a combination of classic games. The winner will get a custom wrestling-style championship belt. A full rundown of every tournament and competition at Game On Expo can be found here
.
What anime programming will be at Game On Expo?
Lester says Game On Expo has doubled the number of maid cafes at this year's event. Each of the anime voice actors will also have panels throughout the weekend and J-pop recording artist Shihori will stage a concert on Saturday night.