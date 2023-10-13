Your guide to the 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' movie in Phoenix: theaters, tickets, rules

Today's the day: the official release date of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," the concert film that brings to the small screen Swift's ongoing, record-shattering world tour.
The movie has a rare 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where critics are calling it "almost too much of a good thing
— so many hits, so many memorable set pieces, so many peaks" and a "bombastic celebration
of not only Swift’s musical catalog, but friendship, joy and color."
If you're looking to join in on the fun and see the movie, here's everything you need to know.
Where can I see 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'?
Pretty much every movie joint in town: Harkins Theatres, AMC Theatres, Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill, Roadhouse Cinemas, etc.
Are tickets still available for opening weekend?
Despite the fact that the film broke presale records for chains like AMC Theatres and Cinemark, yes, theaters all over metro Phoenix still have plenty of tickets available this weekend.
Are any local movie theaters doing anything special for the film?
AMC Theatres is giving away a free mini poster with the purchase of a ticket while supplies last. The chain also is selling special Taylor Swift-themed beverage cups, popcorn buckets and popcorn tins. Harkins Theatres is offering a three-pack of "Harkins Era" friendship bracelets. The bracelets are currently on presale and will ship in November.
What is the rating and runtime?
The film is rated PG-13 for "some strong language and suggestive material," according to the MPAA. It's two hours and 48 minutes long.
What are the dos and don'ts of seeing the movie?
Special outfits and costumes are encouraged, as is trading friendship bracelets with other moviegoers. People will probably stand and sing along in many screenings, but don't scream-sing or act rowdy. Basically, just treat your fellow movie Swifties with respect and don't do anything that will negatively affect other people's enjoyment of the movie.
Anything else I should know?
The film's official description contains a disclaimer: "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" contains several sequences with imagery and flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivities. Viewer discretion advised.”