Best Luxury Movie Theater

As devoted moviegoers, we're so glad that so many local multiplexes have made moves toward a more luxurious cinematic experience. Now, amenities like reclining chairs, full bars and upscale food options are fairly easy to find, but when the selection and showtimes are right, we still prefer to watch the latest blockbuster at Landmark Theatres. The Scottsdale Quarter location puts us right in the middle of plenty of shopping and dining options before and after the show. Inside, Landmark's eight screens have great sound and picture, and we can catch all the action from supremely comfortable seats. In addition to mainstream movies and indie flicks, Landmark offers classic films at low prices, special film series and other one-off events.