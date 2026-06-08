3 Phoenix drinks pros named finalists in coveted cocktail awards

Highball's Libby Lingua is nominated for U.S. Bartender of the Year.

Three Valley bar veterans are finalists for two notable industry awards. The Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards recognize bartenders and the places where they make unique drinks, including naming the best bars in the U.S. and the world.

Libby Lingua, a co-owner of the Phoenix lounge Highball, is a finalist for U.S. Bartender of the Year. Amanda Gunderson and Travis Nass are finalists for Best U.S. Bar Mentor. The two are co-founders of the Phoenix-based nonprofit Another Round Another Rally.

“As we mark the 20th anniversary of the Spirited Awards, we are proud to recognize this year’s finalists and honorees whose creativity, dedication and leadership have elevated cocktail culture around the world,” Ryan Chetiyawardana, Spirited Awards’ international chair, said in a press release announcing the finalists. “Their contributions not only set new standards of excellence but also inspire the next generation of hospitality professionals.”

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Highball was also named a nominee for Tales’ Best U.S. Bar Team award and a regional honoree for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar in the West. The sleek, moody second-floor cocktail lounge has a speakeasy vibe with none of the pretension, serving fun shots and shareable punch bowls alongside heady clarified and stirred sips. It’s among New Times’ Top 100 Bars and a go-to for a swanky night out.

Chilte, Huarachis Taqueria, Pretty Penny and Valentine also received regional honors from a panel of more than 250 industry experts in April.

Another Round Another Rally’s Skylight Hospitality Mentorship Program mentees at a bar management training session at MercBar in Phoenix in 2022. Skylight Hospitality

Another Round Another Rally received the Pioneer Award from the Spirited Awards in 2022 for its support for bartenders during the pandemic. The organization offers financial and educational resources to people working in the hospitality industry who have traditionally been overlooked for advancement, including people of color, women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The nonprofit was the first in Arizona to receive a coveted honor from Tales of the Cocktail. That didn’t last for long. Century Grand took the honor for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar in 2023. Two years later, Little Rituals nabbed the title of Best Hotel Bar in the U.S.

This year’s winners will be announced at the Spirited Awards ceremony on July 24 in New Orleans.