Where to find food specials and watch parties for the World Cup final

It’s finally here. After a month of excitement and over 100 matches, the FIFA World Cup’s 48 teams have been whittled down to two.

The reigning champions, Argentina, will take on Spain on Sunday at noon.

In metro Phoenix, the massive soccer tournament has inspired enormous block parties overflowing with fans cheering, most fervently, for Mexico. The Valley’s British pubs, typically destinations for Premier League games, have expanded their focus to international soccer. And sports bars everywhere have seen the benefits.

For the final match, many sports bars in town will show the game, but some are going all out with championship-themed events. Valley restaurants, bars, hotels, casinos and concert venues are gearing up to host watch parties. Local bakers and dessert shops are also crafting treats to help cheer on your favorite team.

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Here’s where to turn on Sunday for the final game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Watch parties around Phoenix:

La Hamburguesa at Tatemados Tacos al Carbon

2333 N. Seventh St.

Popular local food truck, La Hamburguesa, is setting up at the Seventh Street location of Tatemados Tacos al Carbon for a watch party on Sunday. Arrive early to snag a seat inside around the central bar for a game filled with beer and burgers.

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Talking Stick Resort

9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Resort is hosting a watch party for the championship match on Sunday. The free event includes the game on over 50 screens, halftime challenges, score prediction contests, prizes and giveaways. The party, co-hosted by Michelob Ultra, will be held in the casino’s Showroom.

Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix. Provided by Crescent Ballroom

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. Second Ave.

Downtown Phoenix concert venue, Crescent Ballroom, is switching up its focus on Sunday from playing music to playing soccer. Its free World Cup watch party starts at 11 a.m. and includes food and drinks and tunes from DJ Popular Underdog.

Hotel Solaya

4000 N. Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale

Scottsdale’s Hotel Solaya is blending two of this summer’s best pastimes on Sunday: watching soccer and hanging at the pool. This ticketed event costs $28.52 and includes access to the pool from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The game will be shown on a giant outdoor screen, along with TV screens at the bar. Food and drinks will be available for an additional cost.

Related The best Phoenix bars to watch Mexico take on England in the World Cup

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Tempe Marketplace

2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

Outdoor mall Tempe Marketplace will show the final game on the giant screen at its central District Stage. The event will feature a mobile bar, yard games, plenty of seating and soccer-themed decor. Grab lunch from any of the surrounding eateries and pick up some sports gear at the Nike store across the plaza.

Backyard’s Soccer Platter can fuel a group watching World Cup matches. Provided by Backyard

Backyard at Desert Ridge

21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, #14

Local pro team Phoenix Rising Football Club is hosting a watch party for the final game at Backyard at Desert Ridge. The sports-focused spot is packed with enormous screens at the center, and smaller screens around every edge, to make sure no one misses a moment of the action. The sports bar will show the game with full sound, so cheer as loud as you want while snacking on a soccer field-inspired platter of mozzarella sticks, onion rings, fries and wings. Reservations can be made online.

Tombstone Brewing Co.

3935 E. Thomas Road

Another official watch party will take over Tombstone Brewing Co. on Thomas Road. The local brewery is the home base for the Phoenix chapter of the American Outlaws, the fan club for the U.S. national soccer teams. During the final game, the bartenders will pour $5 pints of Outlaw Golden Ale.

Related Popular Chandler beer bar to open location in uptown Phoenix this summer

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Soccer-themed foods:

Sweet Republic

Multiple locations

If you want to cheer on your team, but steer clear of the beer-fueled watch parties, Sweet Republic has you covered. The local ice cream maker has crafted flavors in support of the World Cup. For the finals, they’re rooting for Spain. Stop by any of the Valley locations in Scottsdale, Tempe or Phoenix to try Midnight Madrid. The flavor starts with a dark chocolate ice cream base with bites of Basque cheesecake and Spanish olive oil caramel swirls mixed in, all topped with sea salt.

JL Patisserie

Multiple

We’re convinced Valley baker Jenna Leurquin could craft just about anything out of her exceptional croissant dough, and it would be delicious. This weekend, the JL Patisserie team is really flexing its creativity with a colorful croissant version of a World Cup soccer ball. More of an experiment than a standard menu item, only a few soccer balls will be available at each location of the bakery, raffled off with a codeword. So while this treat may not be easy to acquire, we’re content to marvel at its perfect layers made in the spirit of the game.