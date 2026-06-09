Best Phoenix bars and restaurants for watching the World Cup

There’s another must-watch event happening this summer besides “Love Island USA.”

When the players from Mexico and South Africa take the pitch on Thursday, they’ll kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Then for the next 39 days, the massive 104-game tournament among 48 nations will take over stadiums throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

With so much happening — and tickets at astronomical prices — local sports bars will turn up the volume on their TVs and offer specials on drinks and food to get fans off their couches and out to watch every goal.

Known soccer destinations like George & Dragon, Fibber Magees and Crown Public House are gearing up for a crush of fans. Sports bars and restaurants are getting in on the action, too. Play hooky from work and kick off the tournament with a special Thursday brunch with Requinto. Join the official U.S. national team fan club at Tombstone Brewing Co. Bring your dog and your kids to the party at The Park at O.H.S.O. in Gilbert and watch matches on a Jumbotron.

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These are 15 spots around the Valley where you’ll find fellow soccer fans and dining deals.

Requinto at Linger Longer Lounge 6522 N. 16th St., #6

Requinto, the Guerrero-style Mexican brunch pop-up inside the lively Uptown dive Linger Longer Lounge, will host a special Fútbol Brunch on Thursday, June 11. The brunch will kick off at 11 a.m., so diners have an hour to settle in and order before the match between Mexico and South Africa. Opt for chef Erick Pineda’s warming pozole blanco or order his special for the day: a chorizo pambazo. Just don’t let your food coma distract you from the game. Linger Longer will air it with the sound on.

Hanshin Pocha 1130 W. Grove Ave. #106, Mesa

Hanshin Pocha, the Korean chain known for its street-style dishes and soju selection, will host watch parties for the Korean matches. Head to the Mesa restaurant on June 11, 18, or 24 to catch the game with fellow Red Devils – the fanbase’s nickname. Hanshin Pocha suggests customers wear red and get ready to cheer with their friends. It’ll be easy to get a round for the table: Beer pitchers are half off on game days.

The Hot Chick in Scottsdale. The Hot Chick

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The Hot Chick 4363 N. 75th St., Scottsdale

The Old Town sports bar and 1970s-styled nightlife hotspot will air every U.S. and Mexico game with sound. The Hot Chick will also host watch parties for two U.S. men’s matches on June 12 and 24, organized by Phoenix Rising Football Club. Toast those matches with The Hot Chick’s World Cup-inspired specials, including a Phoenix Rising Paloma for $13 or a 22-ounce Modelo served in a soccer boot cup for $12. Other tournament specials include an espresso martini shot, beer and seltzer buckets or a personal keg for your table. Reservations can be made by texting 480-255-7733.

Joy Lush Club 24 W. Camelback Road, Suites D & E

Joy Lush Club, typically an FC Barcelona bar, has plenty on tap during the World Cup. The uptown Phoenix taproom and bottle shop will show all games on all of its screens with full sound. The festivities include drink specials, a lineup of food vendors and raffle prizes and giveaways when the U.S., Mexico or Germany plays. Order a $5 tall boy or draft or opt for a bucket of international beers. Asada Tacos will pop up during Mexico games on June 11, 18 and 24. Stoop Kid’s crew will sling burgers during U.S. games on June 12, 19 and 25.

The back patio at O.H.S.O. stretches along the canal trail and offers plenty of shaded outdoor seating. Tirion Boan

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O.H.S.O. Brewery Multiple locations

The Valley brewer will air World Cup matches at all six of its Valley locations. Head to O.H.S.O. Brewery’s downtown Gilbert outpost to watch and hear every game from its Jumbotron in its large outdoor park or from one of the TVs around the restaurant. O.H.S.O.’s other family and dog-friendly spots in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Surprise will turn up the volume for U.S. and Mexico games. Every O.H.S.O. will offer $3 Cerveza Time Mexican Lagers whenever those teams take the pitch. To help folks plan their visit based on the game they’d like to watch, O.H.S.O. has posted the full World Cup game schedule online.

Fibber Magees 1989 W. Elliot Road, Chandler

East Valley Irish pub Fibber Magees is normally a destination for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club diehards or stout heads in search of a proper Guinness pour. For the World Cup, Fibber Magees will air every game from its TVs and projection screen. The bar offers a slew of drink specials during the tournament, including $4 Modelo, Stella, Michelob Ultra, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer and Budweiser. Or, opt for a Buchanan’s with pineapple for $7 or a $10 Casamigos margarita. Fibber Magees also serves a full menu of loaded fries, burgers, sandwiches and classic pub plates like shepherd’s pie and fish and chips.

Backyard’s Soccer Platter can fuel a group watching World Cup matches. Backyard

Backyard 21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

Backyard is one of New Times’ go-to spots to watch sports because of the overwhelming number of screens. At the sports bar and patio’s Desert Ridge location, four massive 18-foot-by-10-foot LED screens are capable of showcasing up to 32 games at once. It’s the kind of sensory overload that a tournament like the World Cup calls for. Backyard has also decked out its bars with international flags, soccer balls and some patriotic eagles. The sports bar will debut special food and drinks for the tournament, including a blackberry paloma and a huge Soccer Platter stuffed with fries, onion rings, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, wings and ribs. Backyard at Desert Ridge will say farewell to the tournament by teaming up with Phoenix Rising for a World Cup final watch party on July 19.

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George & Dragon 4240 N. Central Ave.

This central Phoenix English pub has long been a destination for watching UEFA Champions League and Premier League football. You’ll see Manchester United fans in red kits rolling into the pub early in the morning to root for their Red Devils. For the World Cup, George & Dragon will air all the matches. Seating in the rustic, Union Jack-accented tavern is first-come, first-served. The pub’s owner recommends that those who want to watch England, Scotland, the U.S. or Mexico matches arrive at least two hours early to snag a seat.

Each of Pedal Haus Brewery’s four locations, including Tempe, will host World Cup watch parties. Pedal Haus Brewery

Pedal Haus Brewery Multiple locations

Head to one of Pedal Haus Brewery’s pubs in downtown Phoenix, Tempe, Chandler or Mesa to watch all of the matches with the sound on inside at the bar or on one of its covered, misted patios. Find biergarten vibes in Tempe and Mesa or snag a bar seat in downtown Phoenix or Chandler. Every location will toast the tournament with $4 Day Drinker Light Lagers. Customers can also save $2 on the brewer’s “Haus” beers for select games from 3 to 6 p.m.

Tombstone Brewing Co. 3935 E. Thomas Road

Tombstone Brewing Co.’s north outpost in Phoenix is the home base for the Phoenix Chapter of American Outlaws, the fan club for the U.S. national soccer teams. The AO Phoenix crew will be at the brewpub on June 12, 19 and 25. Phoenix Rising will bring more soccer fandom on June 25, teaming up for a watch party when the U.S. men take on Turkey. No matter who makes it to the final match, AO Phoenix fans will be at Tombstone to watch, with the finale watch party set for July 19.

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Crown Public House 333 E. Jefferson St.

Crown Public House wants to be fans’ World Cup headquarters. The downtown British pub already attracts plenty of soccer fans to cheer for Liverpool F.C. or to tune in to other Champions League matches. During the World Cup, the black-and-red pub will air all tournament games with the sound on, serve discounted bites and drinks and offer giveaways throughout the tournament. Order a $10 pizza or wings with a pint of Stella or Michelob Ultra for $4.

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Multiple locations

Blanco Cocina + Cantina has a World Cup-inspired special that kicks off on Thursday and rolls through July 19. The Sonoran-inspired restaurant will serve plates of loaded fries and any draft Mexican beer for $12 over the next month. The fries come topped with diner’s choice of chicken tinga or machaca, avocado crema, chipotle, pickled onions, guacamole, cilantro and onions. Valley soccer fans will find games airing at all six of Blanco’s Valley restaurants, located in Phoenix, Peoria, Scottsdale and Tempe.

Yucca Tap Room 29 W. Southern Ave., Tempe

Yucca Tap Room is a destination for Arsenal fans. Starting on Thursday, the Tempe dive turns into a World Cup watch spot. The bar will have special events and promos throughout the weeks-long tournament, including $2 Modelo cans during all World Cup matches. During select games, the bar will pour a specialty brew from one of the countries taking the pitch, for $4. Luckily, we’re close enough to the World Cup arenas that most games start in the afternoon or evening, but if you’re ready to turn up early for the tournament, Yucca Tap Room opens at 6 a.m.

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Thirsty Lion has World Cup food and drinks specials on tap. Thirsty Lion

Thirsty Lion Multiple locations

The sporty gastropub chain Thirsty Lion will offer a limited-time matchup menu during the World Cup, along with a way for diners to pay it forward to future soccer stars. The special menu features sliders, chicken wings, chicken tenderloins and cheese curds paired with a Michelob Ultra or Stella Artois for under $15. From June 11 to 19, customers can round up their checks to support the American Youth Soccer Organization, which makes the sport more accessible to young athletes.