Bars & Breweries

One Uptown bar closes, another moves in. What to know about the turnover

After just over a year, an Uptown bar has poured its last pints. The space won't sit idle for long.
By Sara CrockerJune 26, 2026
The Sleepy Whale will replace Dynamite Beer Co. in Uptown Plaza this summer.

Sara Crocker
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Craft beer has been part of Uptown Plaza’s drinking options for nearly a decade. And despite the latest turnover, that will remain true. The taproom at the end of the promenade went dark earlier this month, but won’t stay empty for long.

Dynamite Beer Co., a beer-and-wine bar and kitchen featuring live music and pub bites, has closed after more than a year in business. Dynamite announced the closure of their bar at the northeast corner of Camelback Road and Central Avenue on Instagram on June 9.

“To everyone who joined us for a beer, live music, trivia, or simply made us part of your routine—thank you. We are incredibly grateful for your support and for the memories we made together,” the post said.

Mike Chapman and his wife Laura opened the Phoenix outpost of their Cave Creek beer and wine bar in February 2025. It marked a homecoming for Chapman, who formerly managed the Uptown Plaza taproom and kitchen for Huss Brewing Co., which operated there from 2017 to 2025.

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Dynamite’s original Cave Creek location remains open, while a second taproom and music venue in the north Valley town is under construction.

“With so much ahead, we’re focusing our energy on building the future of Dynamite,” the post said.

In Uptown, pint glasses won’t be empty for long. The team behind the downtown Chandler beer bar and bottle shop The Sleepy Whale plans to launch a “craft taproom and kitchen” this summer, per a post on Instagram.

Related

The transition of the space to Sleepy Whale Uptown will usher in another new dining and drinking option at Uptown Plaza. Recently opened eateries include Korean sandwich shop Let’s Toast, Sam Fox’s popular all-day New American restaurant The Henry and Oregon ice cream chain Salt & Straw

The Sleepy Whale crew is also behind other popular bars and bottleshops in the Valley, including The Theodore in downtown Phoenix and Beer Barn in Gilbert.

The Sleepy Whale Uptown

Opens this summer
100 E. Camelback Road, #160

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Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.

sara.crocker@newtimes.com

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