Bars & Breweries

Award-winning Scottsdale brewery to open a second Valley taproom

Just after celebrating their second anniversary, the Valley brewers shared plans to expand.
By Sara CrockerMay 20, 2026
Two men pose for award at Great American Beer Festival.
Pinnacle Brewing Co. brewmaster and co-owner Wyatt Wilson (right) won a bronze medal at the 2025 Great American Beer Festival awards on Oct. 11.

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Just a few weeks after celebrating its second anniversary, Pinnacle Brewing Co. announced it will open a new watering hole for East Valley drinkers.

The Wilson family — Bob, Mary and their son Wyatt — launched the north Scottsdale brewery in 2024 from a former gas station on Hayden Road and 82nd Street. Pinnacle quickly garnered acclaim for the IPAs and European-style brews Wyatt crafted.

Soon, he’ll be brewing for two places. Pinnacle plans to add a taproom and kitchen in downtown Mesa in early 2027, Bob says.

“Mesa is a beer hub, and we would like to be part of that,” he says. “That behooves all of us to create a magnet for beer consumers, and we want to be among friends there.”

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Pinnacle will set up shop in a space formerly occupied by The Boutique at McDonald and Main Street. The brewery will join a stretch of Mesa that’s become a craft brewing destination thanks to a walkable row of taprooms that includes Phantom Fox Beer Co., Cider Corps and Pedal Haus Biergarten, among others. 

In addition to pouring Pinnacle’s brews, the east side outpost will feature a kitchen and bar with wine, cider and a handful of cocktails.

In Scottsdale, the brewery hosts Beerded BBQ, which serves slow-smoked brisket, barbacoa and wings from a pink trailer parked just outside the brewery’s patio. The Wilsons have not yet named the chef who will run the Mesa kitchen. They plan to announce more details about the concept in the coming weeks.

Related

Phoenix New Times named Pinnacle the Best New Brewery of 2025, and it’s among our 10 best breweries in the Valley. The brewery secured its first medal from the Great American Beer Festival Awards in October, receiving a bronze for its German-style Maerzen, Ludwig. In January, the national food publication Mashed called Pinnacle the best brewery in Arizona

With the expansion, Bob says they’ll soon have a solution for customers who make the drive but wish the brewery was closer to their own East Valley homes.

“We’re excited about adding even more energy to downtown Mesa,” he says.

Pinnacle Brewing Co.

Coming in 2027:
104 W. Main St., #101

Now open: 
15111 Hayden Road, #100, Scottsdale

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Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.

sara.crocker@newtimes.com

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