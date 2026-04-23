2 Arizona craft beers named among the best in the world

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Craft beers made by two Arizona brewers took honors at the 30th edition of the World Beer Cup on Wednesday.

The international competition is hosted by the Brewers Association, which also celebrates brewing excellence through the Great American Beer Festival awards. The World Beer Cup, often dubbed the “Olympics of beer competitions,” was held in Philadelphia as part of the Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America.

“Even in a year that challenged beverage alcohol producers to evolve, this year’s winners demonstrated that innovation, precision and passion for craft are stronger than ever,” Chris Williams, Brewers Association competition director, said in a press release.

This year, there were 8,166 entries from 1,644 breweries and cideries throughout 50 countries, according to the Brewers Association. There were 113 beer categories and five cider categories, with an average of 69 entries per category. In total, 353 medals were awarded to global beverage makers.

The World Beer Cup accolades come on the heels of the Brewers Association’s other coveted competition, the Great American Beer Festival awards. In October, seven Arizona breweries snagged seven medals. Wednesday’s two medals are a dip from the five Arizona brewers who took home medals from the 2025 World Beer Cup.

Here are the two Arizona breweries and their World Beer Cup medal-winning brews.

Barrio Brewing Co. is entering its 35th year as a craft brewery. Now it’s received a Gold World Beer Cup medal. Tirion Boan

Gold Medal Winner: Barrio Brewing Co. Beer: Nolan’s Porter

Category: Brown Porter

Tucson brewer Barrio Brewing Co. took home a gold medal on Wednesday for one of its mainstay pints. Though based in the Southern Arizona city, Barrio Brewing Co. also operates brewpubs at the Phoenix Deer Valley and Mesa Gateway airports. Barrio has brewed Nolan’s Porter since 1994 to commemorate the birth of the brewmaster’s son. And this isn’t the first time the porter has been recognized on the national stage. The dark brew won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival awards in 2008. This gold is the brewery’s second World Beer Cup medal.

True to its name, Day Drinker is a crushable, low-ABV sipper. Pedal Haus Brewing