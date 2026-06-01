Surprise! There’s a new brewery and kitchen in the West Valley

Long parched thanks to very few craft beer options, the West Valley has a new taproom. Head Right Brewing Co. is now open in Surprise.

The brewery, founded by Tom BoBo, Rocky Arredondo and former Four Peaks Brewing Co. brewer Andy Harden, launched on May 20 with an easy-drinking tap list, a full bar and kitchen.

“We are a lager-first (brew)house,” Arredondo says. “It’s hot, and people need refreshment here.”

Head Right sits on the five-acre plot previously home to a plant nursery, just north of the long-running horse and pet supply store Dale’s Town and Country on Waddell Road near 143rd Avenue.

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Head Right’s food options include classic bar bites such as burgers, nachos and loaded fries. Head Right Brewing Co.

What’s on tap at Head Right?

Head Right’s refreshments include a Vienna-style lager, a Mexican amber lager, a titular light lager, and an “enhanced” version with electrolytes and B vitamins.

“If you’re out and about, you can keep your head right,” Arredondo says, acknowledging the pun and inspiration of the brewery name from a line in the popular Western drama “Yellowstone.”

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The rest of the taplist includes a blood orange wheat, golden ale, session IPA and a hazy IPA, along with a guest tap featuring Wren House Brewing Co.’s Valley Beer. Over time, brewmaster Harden intends to increase the number of Head Right beers on tap and incorporate seasonal features, Arredondo says.

The 3,500-square-foot taproom is open daily. Sports fans can watch games from the five TVs in the expansive, industrial space, or hang with their four-legged friends on the patio and watch planes from the nearby Luke Air Force Base.

“There’s nothing more satisfying than having an ice-cold beer in your hand, watching the F-35s fly by,” Arredondo says. “They just literally move you.”

Head Right’s bar also pours a wine list curated by BoBo and a selection of cocktails, including espresso martinis, margaritas and old fashioneds.

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“We have something for everybody, that’s for sure,” Arredondo says.

Head Right Brewing Co. is now open in Surprise. Head Right Brewing Co.

Head Right’s small kitchen turns out bar snacks, soups, salads and sandwiches. Order fries cooked in beef tallow topped with green chile, nachos, a Caesar salad or a cheeseburger to pair with a brew.

During the summer, Head Right will pour beer only on Monday and Tuesday. For the rest of the week, the kitchen is open, and other drinks will flow.

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The 40,000-square-foot building features a smaller pilot five-barrel brewhouse and a large 20-barrel setup, Arredondo says. With that much capacity, Head Right contract brews for other startups and growing beer companies around the Southwest in addition to making its own beer. The brewery intends to can and distribute in the future, too.

The West Valley opening is years in the making. The owners were previously suitors to buy the former Helton Brewing Co. space in Phoenix near Arcadia. That deal fell apart in 2023; afterward, O.H.S.O. acquired the brewhouse and opened The Starving Artist in February 2024.

Once the Helton space was off the table, the Head Right team found the Surprise building, which had previously been home to Great Western Rose Co. The Head Right team spent the preceding years transforming the former nursery into a brewhouse and taproom. A beer garden surrounded by rose bushes, a nod to the building’s history, is still in the works.

As the team settles into the West Valley, they see an opportunity to tap into a growing area.

“This area has exploded,” Arredondo says. “It’s just awesome to be a part of this community.”

Head Right Brewing Co.

14312 W. Waddell Road, Surprise