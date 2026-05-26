Photos: Sidewinder celebrated 2 years with hot dog showdown

Sidewinder celebrated two years on Sunday with its second annual hot dog eating contest.

What better way to celebrate your birthday than by eating an obscene amount of hot dogs? At least, that’s the logic Sidewinder applied to its second anniversary celebration on Sunday.

The tiny downtown Phoenix diner brought back its hot dog eating contest for a second year of sausage-themed shenanigans. This go-round, contestants downed dogs for their chance to win $5,000. Rules required eating at least 11 hot dogs – one more than last year’s grand total – in ten minutes, no puking permitted.

Fans showed up in style to cheer on their friends, chug some beers and revel in the Sunday night fun of the three-day weekend. First place went to Mike Selmic. The champion of all the hungry hopefuls ate 16 hot dogs. Second place was Michael Hindman, who won a neon sign display. And third was last year’s reigning champion, Alex Waverly.

Here’s a look at all the hot dog-fueled fun:

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Becca Levy dressed as the competition at Sidewinder.

The crowd really got in on the hot dog theme for the event.

Fans crowded into the patio at Sidewinder on Sunday.

Competitors lined up before they began chowing down.

The contestants had ten minutes to eat as many hot dogs as they could.

Second place went to Michael Hindman (left), who stood next to the winner, Mike Selmic.

Fans cheered and judges worked hard to keep score as the contestants dug in.

Alex Waverly (center) won the competition last year. On Sunday, he came in third place.

The reigning champ from last year’s contest, Alex Waverly.

Michael Hindman came in second at Sidewinder on Sunday.

Champion hot dog eater, Mike Selmic, downed 16 dogs in ten minutes.

First, second and third place champs feeling very full after the contest at Sidewinder.

Sidewinder

924 E. Roosevelt St.