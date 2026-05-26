Photos: Sidewinder celebrated 2 years with hot dog showdown

What better way to celebrate your birthday than by eating an obscene amount of hot dogs? At least, that’s the logic Sidewinder applied to its second anniversary celebration on Sunday.
The tiny downtown Phoenix diner brought back its hot dog eating contest for a second year of sausage-themed shenanigans. This go-round, contestants downed dogs for their chance to win $5,000. Rules required eating at least 11 hot dogs – one more than last year’s grand total – in ten minutes, no puking permitted.
Fans showed up in style to cheer on their friends, chug some beers and revel in the Sunday night fun of the three-day weekend. First place went to Mike Selmic. The champion of all the hungry hopefuls ate 16 hot dogs. Second place was Michael Hindman, who won a neon sign display. And third was last year’s reigning champion, Alex Waverly.
Here’s a look at all the hot dog-fueled fun:
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Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.