A guide to Buc-ee’s opening day in Goodyear

The first Arizona location of Buc-ee's is set to open on Monday.

On June 22, the wait will finally be over. Buc-ee’s first-ever Arizona location is opening. And stopping by won’t be a typical convenience store visit. Thousands of people are expected to attend, hoping to get a first taste of the gas station’s famous beef jerky, Beaver Nuggets and brisket sandwiches.

To manage the influx of beaver-crazed fans, the City of Goodyear has a plan.

The new Buc-ee’s store, located south of Interstate 10 on Bullard Avenue, is set to open its doors at 6 a.m. on Monday.

In anticipation of fans camping out to get a spot in line, the parking lot will open at midnight. At 8 a.m., there will be an official ribbon-cutting with Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs in attendance.

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Fans originally learned that Buc-ee’s would be opening its first location west of Texas in early 2024. Over two years later, the long-awaited gas station, mega-mart and restaurant combo is finally ready to make its debut. The new Buc-ee’s takes up 22 acres, has 120 fuel pumps and 74,000 square feet of store space.

Those driving in on Monday should expect to join a one-way designated Buc-ee’s travel route, which will total 6.5 miles. The route will take people off the highway at Bullard Avenue, past Buc-ee’s, south to Lower Buckeye Parkway, where they will loop around and then head back north and into the Buc-ee’s parking lot.

Buc-ee’s fans will join a 6.5-mile loop to reach the new location. The City of Goodyear

“Residents and visitors should plan for heavy, slow-moving traffic in the area and allow for extra travel time,” a news release from the City said.

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City officials are advising people to arrive with a full tank of gas, plus snacks and water in case they’re sitting in their cars for hours. So, even though fans are going to a gas station famous for its snacks, they should bring their own anyway.

After fans get their Buc-ee’s fill and decide to leave, they will only be able to get on I-10 East. From the route, no cars will be able to join the westbound highway. Additional traffic impacts include the closure of the eastbound I-10 ramp at Estrella Parkway and the stretch of Bullard Avenue between McDowell Road and I-10.

Fans are also asked not to stop on freeway ramps, shoulders, medians or nearby roads for photos or videos, with the City noting that illegal parking will result in citations or towing.

Don’t want to battle crowds of tired, hungry and overly excited Buc-ee’s fans early on Monday morning? Don’t worry. Once those doors swing open, they won’t close. Buc-ee’s will stay open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Buc-ee’s

Opening on June 22 at 6 a.m.

1001 N. Bullard Ave., Goodyear