Can this Phoenix chef beat Bobby Flay?

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Phoenix chef Devan Cunningham is no stranger to Food Network cooking competition shows. He made his television debut on the Italian destination cook-off “Ciao House” in 2024, followed by a winning run on “Chopped,” the mystery basket ingredient show that tests four chefs’ creativity across three timed rounds.

On Thursday night, Cunningham will vie for the chance to compete against Food Network’s biggest boss on the titular show, “Beat Bobby Flay.”

On each episode of “Beat Bobby Flay,” two guest judges, often fellow acclaimed chefs or celebrities, team up to try to take the seasoned Iron Chef down. In this week’s episode, titled “School That Fool,” the “Abbott Elementary” creator, co-writer and actor Quinta Brunson and chef Michael Voltaggio invite Cunningham and Colorado chef Justin Jacobs into Flay’s kitchen arena.

“I just love the competing and the nature of these shows in general,” Cunningham says. “Getting to go on there, show off who I am, what I do, I’m always for it.”

The Phoenix chef founded CC’s on Central with his mother, Sharon, in 2023. Currently, Cunningham works as a private chef, crafts bar bites for the cocktail bar Highball and helms the pop-ups Wining Walrus and Fat Fats Chicken Shack. He also consults on restaurant menus, recently designing the kitchen and eats for Casa Grande’s Pour Therapy.

‘You’re gonna see some good TV’

In the “Beat Bobby Flay” episode, Cunningham and Jacobs first face off against each other, creating a dish highlighting a secret ingredient that Flay chooses. The winner of that round, chosen by Brunson and Voltaggio, faces Flay. In that final round, the winning chef picks a signature dish that both he and the Iron Chef must cook. A panel of three food experts judges the two dishes blind. If Flay loses, the challenger chef walks away with bragging rights.

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Before filming the episode, Cunningham sought advice from Stephen Jones, a fellow Valley chef who has beaten Bobby Flay. The chef and owner behind the former restaurant The Larder & The Delta bested Flay with a vegan version of Hoppin’ John on an episode that aired in 2017.

“He’s like, ‘Go, be yourself, have a good time. If you make it to cook against Bobby, nudge him a little bit,’” Cunningham recalls. “At the end of the day, there’s no prize involved. It’s just about being yourself and having fun.”

When Cunningham arrived on set, he felt settled, but a tinge of imposter syndrome still seeped in. That disappeared once he started cooking, the chef says. He can’t tease much more about how the episode unfolds, but does promise “you’re gonna see some good TV.”

This edition of “Beat Bobby Flay” airs on Food Network at 9 p.m. on Thursday and is available for streaming on Discovery+.

Cunningham will host a watch party that kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday night at Stoop Kid’s downtown warehouse, located at Jackson and 11th streets. Cunningham and the smash burger restaurant team will cook bites available for purchase, the chef says. Interested guests can RSVP by messaging Cunningham on social media.