Chandler family brings handmade butter to the Valley

At most farmers markets, you’ll find a bread baker, a coffee roaster and maybe a local honey stand. But for Bill and Melissa Prystash, one thing always seemed to be missing.

“Where’s the butter guy at?” Bill remembers wondering

The answer was nowhere. The Chandler couple decided to become Arizona’s butter people themselves.

Seven months after Arizona Churn Culture launched, the family-run business is selling out at farmers markets across the Valley, supplying a growing list of local retailers and preparing to open what they say will be Arizona’s first dedicated butter shop.

For Bill, the journey started with a blend of entrepreneurship and inspiration from his family.



“My wife has a deep, strong passion for clean, healthy foods and doing things the right way,” he says. “And she was kind of the inspiration for it all.”

Bill previously worked in sales and, for the last three and a half years, has been a stay-at-home dad with the couple’s son, Ryker. “We don’t get these years back,” he says.

During those years, Bill and Melissa became regulars at local farmers markets, where Melissa’s passion for high-quality ingredients helped spark the idea for Arizona Churn Culture.

Combining his start-up mindset with hundreds of hours spent researching and practicing traditional butter-making techniques, the couple decided to build a business around filling a need. Melissa now manages the business operations while Bill handles production.

Bill Prystash (right) was inspired to start Arizona Churn Culture by his wife Melissa’s love of high-quality ingredients. Provided by Arizona Churn Culture

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The family has lived in Chandler for almost a decade and wanted to build a local food business centered on transparency, traditional craftsmanship and wholesome food.

That commitment led them through the process of becoming a licensed dairy manufacturer through the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

The butter-making process is intentionally old-fashioned. The cream comes from a certified organic family farm, where the cows graze in a pasture not treated with herbicides or pesticides. The team then churns the cream in small, five-gallon stainless steel churns at their Mesa facility. From there, every step is completed by hand.

According to Bill, once the butter is separated from the buttermilk, “it never sees a machine again,” he says.

The company currently produces just under 1,000 pounds of butter each month. The approach stands in stark contrast to modern food manufacturing, where efficiency and scale often take priority.

“We wanted to take a couple steps backwards to take a step forward and really start respecting our food again and doing things the way that they were intended to be done,” Bill says.

That philosophy extends beyond the butter-making process itself.

Arizona Churn Culture packages its products in glass jars rather than traditional wrappers. Bill says the choice is intended to avoid plastics and foil-lined packaging because butter’s high fat content can cause it to absorb compounds from packaging materials.

Arizona Churn Culture’s butter is made by hand. Provided by Arizona Churn Culture

The business currently offers classic salted and unsalted butter, along with flavored varieties like garlic and chive and honey cinnamon. Many of the ingredients come from Arizona producers, including local honey from Sedona Bee Co. and organic chives from Duncan Family Farms.

For consumers, the rise of businesses like Arizona Churn Culture also reflects a broader interest in understanding where food comes from and how it’s made.

Butter, in particular, is one of those kitchen staples that rarely gets much thought. Most shoppers grab a box at the grocery store and move on; few stop to think about sourcing, processing methods or how industrial-scale production differs from traditional churning techniques.

Bill believes that curiosity is part of why people have connected with their product so quickly.

“They’re just going to taste purity,” he says. “That’s the best way I can describe it.”

The company’s butter has a shorter shelf life than many commercial products, lasting about five weeks in the refrigerator or six months in the freezer. Bill says that’s because Arizona Churn Culture doesn’t use preservatives or processing aids during manufacturing, unlike what he describes as common industrial butter-making practices.

Customers, he says, often notice the difference immediately.

“People always come to my booth after buying from us for the first time and they say, ‘You’ve ruined store-bought butter for us. We can’t go back,’” Bill says.

The community response has exceeded anything the family expected. Arizona Churn Culture now regularly appears at the Gilbert, Old Town Scottsdale, Uptown Phoenix and Heritage District farmers markets. A growing list of local retailers carries its products, including Firefly Organic Coffee and Market in Scottsdale, George & Gather in Chandler, Inspire Farms in Mesa, Barrio Bread and Barrio Bagel & Slice.

Bill credits those early supporters with helping the business gain traction.

“We spent $0 on marketing,” he says. “It’s all been word of mouth.”

That support will soon turn into a brick-and-mortar butter shop, set to open on the southeast corner of Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa this summer.

With their upcoming shop, the couple aims to continue their community-focused approach. Along with exclusive flavors, the shop will offer butter-making classes and educational experiences for visitors, tours and homeschool groups, and customers will be able to see the butter being made in real time.

“My vision is I want to be a place where people can come, forget about whatever they might have going on in life for that 20 or 30 minutes they’re with us and just connect with their food,” Bill says.

Arizona Churn Culture

Opening soon: 1235 S. Gilbert Road, #12, Mesa