Modern Italian restaurant to close after 5 years in Scottsdale

Campo Italian Bistro & Bar in Scottsdale will close after service on Friday.

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A popular Scottsdale restaurant known for its Italian tavern fare served in an upscale, moody space is getting ready to say goodbye.

After just more than five years in McCormick Ranch at the northwest corner of Hayden Road and Via de Ventura, Campo Italian Bistro & Bar will say goodbye after dinner service on Friday.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make,” an announcement posted on Instagram on Monday said. “Building Campo for this neighborhood has been a true labor of love.”

Campo opened in June 2021, led by the James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Stratta. The restaurant is part of Genuine Concepts, the restaurant group behind The Vig, The Womack, The Little Woody and, until last year, The Genuine.

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Stratta departed the restaurant and opened Belmont Kitchen & Cocktails. Chef Jeremy Pacheco, Genuine Concepts’ culinary director, oversaw Campo and its sibling restaurants until earlier this month. The restaurant serves antipasti, housemade pasta and pizzas.

Fans shared their disappointment with the news and memories from dining at Campo. One commenter shared it was their go-to spot for celebrations, while another called it the “home to some amazing first dates.”

“Such a loss to the neighborhood,” Sue L. wrote. “Campo was a special place, looking forward to the next evolution.”

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A representative for Campo shared that the space will be available for a new tenant after the restaurant hosts its last diners on Friday.

In its announcement, Campo invited guests to come back one more time for the restaurant’s weekday specials and had a message for neighborhood regulars: “Many of the familiar bartenders and servers who have taken care of you at Campo over the years will be moving just down the road to our neighboring Genuine Concepts spots.”

“Thank you for all the incredible memories, Scottsdale,” the post said. “Let’s make this final week one to remember!

Campo Italian Bistro & Bar

Closing after service on Friday

8260 Hayden Road, Suite A102, Scottsdale