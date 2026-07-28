Popular Mexican restaurant to close after 13 years. Stop by for a final taco

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Over the last 13 years, customers have sipped margaritas and snacked on chips and guac under the giant, dense tree outside of Joyride Taco House. But on Sunday, the uptown Phoenix eatery will serve its final customers.

The colorful restaurant is one of Upward Project’s collection along Central Avenue just north of Camelback Road. The company is best known for Postino, but also operates Windsor, Federal Pizza, and Churn ice cream parlor, all within walking distance.

Joyride joined the Central Avenue mix in 2013 as a second outpost of a concept that the company originally debuted in Gilbert. The Gilbert restaurant remains open.

Joyride’s patio is a huge draw at the Uptown eatery. Provided by Joyride Taco House

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Joyride serves a mix of Mexican food with nods to California, including a Socal Burrito stuffed with grilled shrimp and crinkle fries and Sidewalk Surfer Chilaquiles. The casual spot was a popular place for Central-corridor residents to ride their bikes and pull up for a margarita. The bar mixes up seven different flavors, along with ranch waters and plenty of beer, available by the pint or pitcher.

As the restaurant nears its closure, it has expanded its Taco Tuesday deals to every day, with discounts on tacos and some of its margaritas. Starting at 2 p.m., diners can get $1.50 off all tacos and score select margaritas for $6. The longtime neighborhood spot will close after service on Sunday.

Once the doors are closed to customers, the space will be far from quiet. Upward Projects has partnered with the Chiwas Hospitality Group to bring a new restaurant to life. Founded by Armando Hernandez, Nadia Holguin and Roberto Centeno, the company includes Tacos Chiwas, Cocina Chiwas, Main Burger and the upcoming Tucson spot, Tortillas Chiwas. Alongside Upward Projects, the group plans to debut Lado a Lado, a wood-fired Sonoran eatery, in the space this fall.

Joyride Taco House

Closing after service on Sunday

5202 N. Central Ave.