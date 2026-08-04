Restaurants

This new sandwich spot makes the case for lunch. Here’s what to order

At this small deli counter, schiacciata stacks and schoolyard nostalgia are on the menu.
By Sara CrockerAugust 4, 2026
The Lunch Money sandwich from Paper Bag Sandwich Co.
Paper Bag's Lunch Money sandwich doesn't skimp on roast beef.

Sara Crocker
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Reader support matters more than ever

We're in the final stretch of our summer campaign. Our goal is to raise $15,000 by August 9 to support the journalism our community relies on. Reader support is helping shape the future of local news.

Support us today
$15,000

When a new spot opens in town, we’re eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share photos and dish about menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review but instead a peek inside restaurants that have just opened – an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).

Some food rituals are easy to romanticize. There’s the satisfaction of a well-made coffee on a lazy Saturday morning or an ice-cold martini at the end of the week. We’ll wait hours for brunch or spend weeks trying to make a dinner reservation at the latest hot spot. But what about lunch? For many, it’s a meal of utility, something inhaled while hunched over a desk between meetings.

Paper Bag Sandwich Co., a small deli counter tucked into The Frederick in Uptown Phoenix, argues for giving lunch its due. 

Hunter Breshears, who owns Chewk’s Cookies, opened the sandwich shop next to his bakery in June. Paper Bag taps into the same nostalgia and simplicity that powers Chewk’s. 

Our dining newsletter is a tasty treat

Sign up now for free updates on openings, closings and all the food news that matters.

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

“You’ve got good taste,” a mirrored sandwich board stationed outside the sandwichery reads. Inside, the small space centers around the sage green-tiled counter. A deli case holds meats, cheeses and bags of greens. Behind the cold case, a staffer slices Paper Bag’s house Tuscan flatbread, schiacciata.

Next to the counter, a niche holds a drink cooler and relics of the turn of the century, including a boxy TV, a VCR and tapes. On the other side of the counter is a bar looking out the floor-to-ceiling windows, filled with yellow metal stools for diners to eat their sandwiches. In the cooler half of the year, The Fred’s tree-lined courtyard would make for a charming picnic spot. We, like most other customers on a recent afternoon, took our sandwiches to go in a titular brown paper bag.

  • The counter and deli case inside Paper Bag Sandwich Co. in Phoenix.
    Paper Bag Sandwich Co. opened in The Frederick in June.
  • Paper Bag Sandwich Co.'s Hall Pass sandwich.
    Paper Bag Sandwich Co.’s popular Hall Pass is stacked with turkey, arugula, whipped ricotta, hot honey and pepper.
  • Half of a sandwich from Paper Bag Co. with chips and a Chewk's cookie on a plate.
    Make your Paper Bag Co. sandwich a meal with Dirty Potato Chips, and buy a cookie next door at its sibling bakery, Chewk’s.
  • A brown to-go bag from Paper Bag Sandwich Co.
    Paper Bag Sandwich Co.’s on-the-nose to-go bags.

What to order at Paper Bag Sandwich Co.

Paper Bag’s taut menu includes five cold sandwiches, ranging from $14 to $18, and three options for kids, from $4.50 to $6. There’s a selection of Dirty Potato Chips and drinks. If you want to add a Chewk’s cookie to your meal, as we did, you’ll need to walk next door to get one. 

The kitchen moves quickly. We barely had that cookies-and-cookie-cream bake in hand before our order was ready, with our two sandwiches, the Hall Pass and Lunch Money, wrapped tightly in white butcher paper.

The latter is made up of roast beef, provolone, a horseradish crema, caramelized onions and arugula. It’s a classic, rich and savory combination that harkens to a handheld prime rib. The horseradish crema adds tang and a little heat, while caramelized onions echo the deep umami in the tender beef. The only issue with the choice of meat is that it has a fairly chewy casing, which sometimes makes it challenging to bite through the edges of the deli slices.

The Hall Pass comes loaded with turkey, whipped ricotta, arugula, hot honey and black pepper. The toppings are a trendy, smart combination of zesty-but-sweet and creamy, cooling flavors. The turkey acts as a savory canvas for those elements without competing for attention the way other cold cuts might. It’s a sandwich we’d make a trip back to the shop to order.

The restaurant’s house bread is the foundation of these sandwiches, and it’s solid. Schiacciata is similar to focaccia — it’s crisp on the outside but has a fluffy, bubbly interior. It also holds up the meats, cheeses, sauces and other toppings, even over time. Our remaining sandwich halves still had a pleasing crunch when we bit into them the next day.

Paper Bag’s sandwich selections don’t step too far outside of the lunch box, but the shop makes the most of its simplicity. You could try to emulate these sandwiches in your own kitchen, but you might spend an hour caramelizing onions or have to bust out your food processor to whip cheese. It’s those smart, cheffed-up toppings that make the difference and the friendly staff keeps things moving with a smile.

That attention to detail in the food and the shop makes Paper Bag Sandwich Co. worth taking your lunch break. 

Paper Bag Sandwich Co.

1215 E. Missouri Ave.

Independent News in Phoenix Needs You

The article you just read is made possible by a mix of advertising, sponsorships and reader support. As advertising revenue continues to shift, reader support plays a vital role in sustaining the reporting, investigations, restaurant and arts coverage, and storytelling our community relies on. Become a member today and help keep our journalism free and independent.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.

sara.crocker@newtimes.com

Loading latest posts...