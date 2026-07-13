The 6 most exciting new Phoenix restaurants that opened in June

Two new destinations for seafood and the somewhat contradictory concept of a new dive bar have landed in the Valley. They join an award-winning Indian restaurant making its Arizona debut, a new sandwich shop from some cookie pros and a debatably exciting, but definitely buzzy new beaver-themed travel stop.

June is often a slow season in Phoenix for new restaurants, as many avoid opening in the summer heat. But this year, six new spots have swung open their doors, leaving us making plans to visit. Here are the most exciting Valley openings of June.

Chula Seafood 455 N. Third St., #1180

One of the best local spots for seafood opened its fourth Valley location in June, bringing its freshly caught fish, famous lobster rolls and refreshing poke to downtown Phoenix. The latest Chula Seafood is now open inside Arizona Center, the shopping and dining plaza on the corner of Van Buren and Third Street. For downtown dwellers or those who work in the office buildings nearby, lunch just got a major upgrade.

Nadu’s food and drinks highlight regional flavors of India. Sara Crocker

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Nadu 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #40-1360

Fans of Indian food have a gorgeous new space to enjoy traditional dishes in Desert Ridge Marketplace. The second location of Nadu, a Michelin-recommended restaurant from Chicago, opened at the north Phoenix outdoor mall on June 26. Brought to town by the team behind Chandler’s Indian fine dining destination, Feringhee, the new restaurant celebrates the flavors and traditions of India. Chef Pujan Sakar, the brother of Feringhee’s co-founding chef, crafted the menu at this hot new spot.

Paper Bag Sandwich Co. 1215 E. Missouri Ave., #1

The small collection of boutiques and cafes at the stylish mid-century shopping plaza, The Frederick, welcomed a new lunch option in June. Paper Bag Sandwich Co., owned by the same folks behind the neighboring cookie shop, Chewks, slings sandwiches built on fresh schiacciata. The bubbly flatbread holds fillings like turkey, ricotta and hot honey or roast beef and caramelized onions at this quick, counter-service spot.

Pinky’s officially opened on June 17. Sara Crocker

Pinky’s 810 N. Second St.

A brand-new bar has moved into the longtime former home of Angel’s Trumpet Ale House in downtown Phoenix. In keeping with its predecessor, plenty of beer is on tap at Pinky’s. The bar is designed to look like a neighborhood dive, complete with pool tables and string lights. It’s open early ’til late and serves a snackable menu of burgers, wings, hot dogs and tots.

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Seattle Fish House 4419 E. Main St., #117, Mesa

A new destination for fish and chips has opened in Mesa. Seattle Fish House aims to up the game for the staple in Phoenix, bringing a taste of the rainy streets of the Emerald City and the U.K. to the sun-soaked Valley. The simple menu offers chowder, beer-battered shrimp and fried fish, with the choice of either haddock or cod. The fish and shrimp can be enjoyed with chips or folded into tacos.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs joined Buc-ee’s executives for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Itzia Crespo