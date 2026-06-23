Summer’s here. These 8 Phoenix restaurants are taking a break

When the temperatures rise in the Valley, restaurants and bars see fewer customers. The snowbirds and tourists have left and locals often use the time to get away and out of the heat. It’s a challenging season that can make or break restaurants. Some eateries adjust their hours to accommodate the slower summer pace. For others, summer brings the perfect time to close the doors for a few weeks and take a break.

This is the time of year when it pays to double-check a restaurant’s hours before you head out. These eight Valley eateries will take some time off this summer.

The Farm at South Mountain

6106 S. 32nd St.

The Farm at South Mountain boasts three dining options in an idyllic setting in South Phoenix: the counter-service, picnic-friendly Farm Kitchen; the breakfast-and-brunch patio Morning Glory Cafe; and the farm-to-table fine-dining spot Quiessence. These eateries all rely on outdoor seating, so they hit pause when the temperatures rise. Both the Farm Kitchen and Morning Glory Cafe have already started their summer break. Morning Glory Cafe reopens on Aug. 27, while the Farm Kitchen returns on Sept. 16. Quiessence will be closed from June 27 to July 23.

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Pretty Penny

509 E. Roosevelt St.

Pretty Penny, the upscale Roosevelt Row restaurant with cocktails to match, started a two-week recess on June 11. When Pretty Penny reopens on June 25, customers will find more focus on cocktails with an expanded menu and a slimmer selection of eats, including seasonal small plates, bar snacks and shareables. Pretty Penny will also debut a daily happy hour with deals on classic cocktails and featured wines.

Litchfield’s will get an elevated look as part of a renovation. Wigwam Resort

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Litchfield’s at the Wigwam

300 E. Wigwam Blvd. Litchfield Park

Litchfield’s, the signature restaurant at the Wigwam Resort, closed for renovations on June 1. The elevated American restaurant serves pecan wood-fired steaks and recently added a bougie brunch. The summer renovation “will elevate the restaurant’s look and feel while preserving the character, hospitality and culinary experience that have defined Litchfield’s for generations,” a press announcement said. The resort’s other dining options, Red Allen’s Bar & Grill and Wigwam Bar, remain open. Litchfield’s is anticipated to unveil its refreshed space in early fall.

The outside dining area at Ocotillo offers multiple different patio and garden options when the weather is cooler. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Ocotillo

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3243 N. Third St., Suite A

Octollio, the midtown restaurant with modern design and a swoon-worthy patio oasis, will take a summer break beginning on June 29. Diners can stop in before then to get a taste of Ocotillo’s wood-fired summer menu or book their fall reservation. Ocotillo will reopen on Aug. 3.

Atlas Bistro is known for its BYOB policy. It will close for two months this summer. Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Atlas Bistro

2515 N. Scottsdale Road, #18, Scottsdale

Atlas Bistro, the 25-year-old fine dining restaurant sibling to Atlas Wine Shop, will serve diners through June 27. Then, the Scottsdale Road restaurant will close for July and August for its summer break. The bistro hasn’t yet announced a specific date when diners will once again be able to B.Y.O.B. and enjoy the tasting menu.

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SHIV Steakhouse

7373 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

SHIV Steakhouse announced on social media that it closed for the summer on June 12. The swanky Old Town Scottsdale steakhouse is known for steaks presented tableside, live entertainers roving the dining room and a dedicated Dessert Room. The restaurant did not share a reopening date in its post but said, “This seasonal pause allows our team to prepare for an even stronger return later this year.”

The son-in-law eggs at Glai Baan. The local Thai restaurant always takes a break in the summer. Jacob Tyler Dunn

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Glai Baan

2333 E. Osborn Road

The revered Thai kitchen helmed by co-owner Cat Bunnag shuts down for about five weeks every summer. The cozy restaurant and its charming patio will go dark starting on July 26, Bunnag said. The team will often post scenes from travels to Thailand during this time, just to whet fans’ appetites until the Glai Baan reopens in early September.

Stroll Coffee, owned by Frederick and Ty Watson, served coffee and tea at Dig It Gardens in Phoenix. Sara Crocker

Stroll Coffee

3015 N. 16th St.

Stroll Coffee, the inventive specialty coffee pop-up that planted roots at Dig It Gardens, hosted its last service on May 31. Its owners have not yet shared where the mobile cafe will return this fall. In the meantime, watch Stroll Coffee’s social media for special drops of bottled coffees, syrups and ice cream.

Do you know about other restaurants taking a summer hiatus? We’re updating this list throughout the summer; tell us about other spots by emailing sara.crocker@newtimes.com.

