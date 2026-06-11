6 Phoenix staples closed this spring after decades of serving the Valley

Every month, we round up the Valley’s recent restaurant closures. But this spring, we started to notice a pattern. Restaurants that have served customers for 30, 40 and even 50 years said their goodbyes.

Some closures were due to owners retiring after a lifetime of serving the Valley. Other spots downsized their businesses. One national chain exited Arizona after a longtime residency. While these enduring spots were open, they served nostalgia along with plates of pasta and enchiladas. But now, they’ve become part of the Valley’s past.

Here are six Phoenix staples that said goodbye this spring.

Giuseppe’s on 28th On March 22, Giuseppe’s on 28th closed its doors. The small Italian restaurant off Indian School Road served homemade pastas and sauces for 24 years. During its long run, the restaurant was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” twice and won four consecutive Best of Phoenix awards. Owner Richard Bock, a professional cellist, lived and played music in Italy, where he fell in love with the cuisine. When he landed the Valley as principal cellist for the Phoenix Symphony, he wanted to bring a taste of Italy with him. Over 24 years, and 24 symphony seasons, he shared those flavors with his customers. The restaurant closed in March as Bock retired.

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Echo 5 Sports Pub Restaurant years are like dog years, meaning any spot that makes it past a decade has had an excellent run. Echo 5 Sports Pub in northeast Mesa served customers for 12 years before closing on April 20. The community hub was known for its friendly staff and perfectly poured pints of Guinness, along with its wings, burgers and seafood baskets. Sports fans gathered to cheer on their favorite teams and sip on a wide selection of brews for the last time this spring.

Old Heidelberg was famous for its hand-twisted pretzels and bread. Sara Crocker

Old Heidelberg Bakery Another Indian School Road staple, Old Heidelberg Bakery said its goodbyes this spring. The end of April brought the end of an era for the German bakery, which served pretzels, loaves of rye and cherry-filled strudel for 57 years. When the Laukenmann family opened the doors nearly 60 years ago, they started with breads, before expanding their offerings and adding a European grocery market. The longstanding spot was old-school, operating without a website or social media. Now, it’s part of Phoenix’s past.

Raffaeles Pizza closed after decades of serving slices and pies. Raffaeles Pizza

Related Former Valley pizzeria owner charts a grand comeback

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Raffaeles Pizza One Valley staple reluctantly said goodbye this spring. The owner of Raffaeles Pizza didn’t want to close his pizza shop at 19th and Glendale avenues, but the restaurant’s building was set to be demolished to make way for an expanded 7-Eleven. The restaurant served slices and pies to Valley customers from that location since 1978. “It’s kind of hard to face the facts of having to shut down a business,” owner Billy Burns told Phoenix New Times. “And not because I failed as a businessman, because I didn’t have a choice.” Thankfully, for diehard lovers of their East Coast pies and stromboli, Raffaeles has another location that remains open on Peoria Avenue in Glendale.

Seasons 52 The national chain Seasons 52 was a staple dining option at Biltmore Fashion Park for 16 years. The upscale American grill and wine bar is part of Darden Restaurants, the company behind other brands including Yard House, Olive Garden and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse. With the closure of the Biltmore restaurant, the Seasons 52 chain has officially exited Arizona.

Serrano’s has closed on McKellips Road after 34 years. Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants