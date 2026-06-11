Restaurants

6 Phoenix staples closed this spring after decades of serving the Valley

These restaurants served customers for a combined 191 years. This spring, they said goodbye.
By Tirion BoanJune 11, 2026
The exterior and street-facing sign of Old Heidelberg Bakery in Phoenix.
Old Heidelberg Bakery crafted German bakes and sold European imports since 1969.

Sara Crocker
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Every month, we round up the Valley’s recent restaurant closures. But this spring, we started to notice a pattern. Restaurants that have served customers for 30, 40 and even 50 years said their goodbyes. 

Some closures were due to owners retiring after a lifetime of serving the Valley. Other spots downsized their businesses. One national chain exited Arizona after a longtime residency. While these enduring spots were open, they served nostalgia along with plates of pasta and enchiladas. But now, they’ve become part of the Valley’s past.

Here are six Phoenix staples that said goodbye this spring.

Giuseppe’s on 28th

On March 22, Giuseppe’s on 28th closed its doors. The small Italian restaurant off Indian School Road served homemade pastas and sauces for 24 years. During its long run, the restaurant was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” twice and won four consecutive Best of Phoenix awards. Owner Richard Bock, a professional cellist, lived and played music in Italy, where he fell in love with the cuisine. When he landed the Valley as principal cellist for the Phoenix Symphony, he wanted to bring a taste of Italy with him. Over 24 years, and 24 symphony seasons, he shared those flavors with his customers. The restaurant closed in March as Bock retired. 

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Echo 5 Sports Pub

Restaurant years are like dog years, meaning any spot that makes it past a decade has had an excellent run. Echo 5 Sports Pub in northeast Mesa served customers for 12 years before closing on April 20. The community hub was known for its friendly staff and perfectly poured pints of Guinness, along with its wings, burgers and seafood baskets. Sports fans gathered to cheer on their favorite teams and sip on a wide selection of brews for the last time this spring. 

Old Heidelberg was famous for its hand-twisted pretzels and bread.

Sara Crocker

Old Heidelberg Bakery

Another Indian School Road staple, Old Heidelberg Bakery said its goodbyes this spring. The end of April brought the end of an era for the German bakery, which served pretzels, loaves of rye and cherry-filled strudel for 57 years. When the Laukenmann family opened the doors nearly 60 years ago, they started with breads, before expanding their offerings and adding a European grocery market. The longstanding spot was old-school, operating without a website or social media. Now, it’s part of Phoenix’s past.

The view outside of Raffaeles Pizza.
Raffaeles Pizza closed after decades of serving slices and pies.

Raffaeles Pizza

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Raffaeles Pizza

One Valley staple reluctantly said goodbye this spring. The owner of Raffaeles Pizza didn’t want to close his pizza shop at 19th and Glendale avenues, but the restaurant’s building was set to be demolished to make way for an expanded 7-Eleven. The restaurant served slices and pies to Valley customers from that location since 1978. “It’s kind of hard to face the facts of having to shut down a business,” owner Billy Burns told Phoenix New Times. “And not because I failed as a businessman, because I didn’t have a choice.” Thankfully, for diehard lovers of their East Coast pies and stromboli, Raffaeles has another location that remains open on Peoria Avenue in Glendale. 

Seasons 52

The national chain Seasons 52 was a staple dining option at Biltmore Fashion Park for 16 years. The upscale American grill and wine bar is part of Darden Restaurants, the company behind other brands including Yard House, Olive Garden and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse. With the closure of the Biltmore restaurant, the Seasons 52 chain has officially exited Arizona. 

Serrano’s has closed on McKellips Road after 34 years.

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants

Serrano’s Mexican Food

Valley staple Serrano’s Mexican Food served customers at its McKellips Road location for over 34 years. But in the middle of May, the restaurant said goodbye. The owners cited a decline in customers linked to an ongoing construction project that made the eatery difficult to access, coupled with rising operating costs, as the reason for the closure. Fans of Serrano’s pollo fundido and enchiladas can still find their favorites at two remaining locations of the local chain, on Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek and on Power Road in Mesa.

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Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.

tirion.boan@newtimes.com

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