Photos: Fans camped out as Arizona’s first Buc-ee’s officially opened

Others chose to all out with their outfits, bought from trips outside of Arizona. Now, they can find Buc-ee's merch in Goodyear.

Texas-based travel center chain Buc-ee’s opened its first Arizona location at 6 a.m. on Monday morning. The new gas station’s parking lot officially opened at midnight and super fans were willing to wait.

Many arrived decked out in beaver-themed gear, while others set up chairs, tailgate tables and full-size tents. While there was plenty of camaraderie among excited Buc-ee’s diehards, the police also kept a check on anyone causing a ruckus, issuing trespass citations.

Fans waiting outside were excited to finally cross the finish line after a long wait for the state’s first Buc-ee’s to open. The project was announced in 2024, and construction has been slowly bringing the massive travel center to life just south of Interstate 10 on Bullard Avenue in Goodyear. The new center fills 22 acres with 120 gas pumps and 74,000 square feet of store space.

At 8 a.m., Governor Katie Hobbs stopped by to join the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcome Buc-ee’s to Arizona.

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The mega mart, restaurant, clean bathroom combo will be packed all day as fans rush to get their first taste of Beaver Nuggets, beef jerky and brisket sandwiches in Arizona. Here’s a look at the scene surrounding Goodyear’s brand-new Buc-ee’s.

Buc-ee’s fans camped out in the parking lot from the early hours of the morning. Zach Oden

Eager fans brought chairs to get comfortable as they waited hours for the sun to rise and the doors to open. Zach Oden

Dedicated fan Jarvis Johnson shows off his Buc-ee’s beaver tattoo, which he got three hours before getting in line. Zach Oden

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While other fans had flashy beaver-themed outfits, Jarvis Johnson’s dedication is permanent. Zach Oden

Oscar Diaz of Long Beach drove out with his family in their “Buc-ee’s or Bust” van and had been in line since 8 p.m. on Sunday. Zach Oden

Buc-ee mascots and memorabilia abounded as fans awaited the opening. Zach Oden

With just under two hours to go until the 6 a.m. opening, police turfed out some troublemakers. Zach Oden

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Goodyear Police made sure the Buc-ee’s wait party remained jovial. Zach Oden

Buc-ee’s grand opening was filled with Beaver Believers. Zach Oden

A group of local fans caught up with a friend from California at their Buc-ee’s tailgate. Zach Oden

A group of friends got cozy in a little tent outside Buc-ee’s. Zach Oden

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Not all Buc-ee’s tattoos were permanent at the opening. Zach Oden

A very Arizona warning sign adorned the beaver statue. Zach Oden

At 6 a.m., it was officially party time. Zach Oden

Buc-ee’s was buzzing on opening morning. Staff did their best to keep up. Zach Oden

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Plenty of beef jerky was available for hungry fans. Zach Oden

Brisket at 6 a.m. anyone? Zach Oden

Banana pudding was a popular option at the grand opening. Zach Oden

Buc-ee’s has officially touched down in Arizona. Zach Oden

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The new Buc-ee’s will now be open 24 hours a day. Brisket tacos are here to stay. Zach Oden

At 8 a.m. on Monday morning, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs joined Buc-ee’s executives for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Itzia Crespo

Buc-ee’s opening is a big enough deal, the governor stopped by. Itzia Crespo