Photos: Fans camped out as Arizona’s first Buc-ee’s officially opened

Many arrived decked out in beaver-themed gear, while others set up chairs, tailgate tables and full-size tents. While there was plenty of camaraderie among excited Buc-ee’s diehards, the police also kept a check on anyone causing a ruckus, issuing trespass citations.
Fans waiting outside were excited to finally cross the finish line after a long wait for the state’s first Buc-ee’s to open. The project was announced in 2024, and construction has been slowly bringing the massive travel center to life just south of Interstate 10 on Bullard Avenue in Goodyear. The new center fills 22 acres with 120 gas pumps and 74,000 square feet of store space.
At 8 a.m., Governor Katie Hobbs stopped by to join the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcome Buc-ee’s to Arizona.
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The mega mart, restaurant, clean bathroom combo will be packed all day as fans rush to get their first taste of Beaver Nuggets, beef jerky and brisket sandwiches in Arizona. Here’s a look at the scene surrounding Goodyear’s brand-new Buc-ee’s.
Zach Oden is a freelance writer and non-freelance middle school English teacher who focuses on food and music in Phoenix. He holds a Master’s of Arts in English from The Ohio University and has previously written for Sand and Pine Magazine and Alimentum: The Literature of Food.