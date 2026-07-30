A peek inside Tempe’s hotly anticipated, Rome-inspired restaurant

A gallery of sculptures and busts cuts through the middle of the dining room.

The challenges facing local news organizations are very real. That's why reader support matters more than ever. If you believe independent journalism matters, make a contribution today and help us reach our summer fundraising goal of $15,000 by August 9.

When Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon, it sparked a war that changed the history of ancient Rome forever. Phoenix diners need only to cross the Salt River in their own quest to taste a new, over-the-top homage to Rome in Tempe.

Roman God of Fire, the anticipated Italian restaurant from Pretty Decent Concepts and celebrity chef Scott Conant, will begin welcoming a limited number of reservation-holding diners on Friday, through Aug. 5. The restaurant’s grand opening is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Phoenix New Times got a sneak peek of the opulent restaurant ahead of its opening.

“Roman God of Fire is a celebration of the art and architecture of Rome,” Teddy Myers, a cofounder of Pretty Decent Concept, says while standing in the restaurant’s dining room. “We wanted to bring the hearth, which was really the heart of the Roman kitchen, and mix that with the soldier’s perspective, which would be wood-fire cooking while they were conquering the world.”

Our dining newsletter is a tasty treat Sign up now for free updates on openings, closings and all the food news that matters.

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Chef Scott Conant finishes gnocchi with fresh chopped basil. Sara Crocker

What to expect at Roman God of Fire

Outside the restaurant, the aroma of charred oak fills the Hayden Ferry Lakeside plaza off Rio Salado Parkway on the north end of Mill Avenue.

Behind the heavy wooden door, the stunningly detailed interiors nod to different elements of Rome, from its iconic sculptures and architecture to Catholic cathedrals and the Vatican. Candles are arranged in tiers behind the host stand. The bar boasts ornate wood details and a wavy countertop inspired by a Roman piazza.

advertisement advertisement

The dining room makes a statement from top to bottom, starting with a halo of curtains representing the shades that once covered the Colosseum to the “gallery” of busts and sculptures, spanning the middle of the dining room, with a rearing horse at the center.

Each of those details is “meant to transport you to a different destination,” Myers says.

Myers’ restaurant group is also behind the Tempe hotspot Filthy Animal, the downtown steakhouse destinations Cleaverman and Uppercut and the immersive retro plane bar experience Carry On, among others.

The Pretty Decent Concepts team announced Roman at the end of 2025 and partnered with Scott Conant, the James Beard Award-winning Valley chef who’s a fixture on Food Network shows including “Chopped.” To develop the menu, Conant considered Rome’s long history and drew on his own travels there.

advertisement

“Where we landed is a pretty good mixture of things where there’s some inspiration from old Rome way back in the day,” he says while standing in the pass between a stone oven and an oak-fired grill that frame the entry to Roman’s kitchen. “And then to what Rome looks like today.”

The menu includes frito misto, handmade pasta, grilled meats and pizza bianca, a Roman-style flatbread served with ricotta, rosemary and honey that Conant calls “Rome’s answer to a focaccia.” For the chef, “Italian food is at its absolute best” with these kinds of “simple and straightforward” dishes. Diners can pair those with spritzes, negronis or an old fashioned made with Chianti syrup.

Mea Culpa, a modern cocktail lounge hidden inside Roman, is anticipated to open in early September. Ahead of Roman’s Friday debut, take a peek inside.

Roman God of Fire starts welcoming diners on July 31. Sara Crocker

advertisement advertisement

Cozy modern booths and marble-topped tables sit alongside reproductions of ancient artworks. Sara Crocker

Candles behind the host stand are a nod to the Catholic Church. Sara Crocker

Pizza Bianca bakes in a wood-fired pizza oven. Sara Crocker

A chef slices New York strip steak that’s finished with a dusting of dried fennel. Sara Crocker

advertisement

Oak fuels the grill at Roman God of Fire. Sara Crocker

A chef pulls a pizza bianca from the oven. Sara Crocker

A thin, crisp flatbread, lingue di pizza, is topped with passata, guanciale and pecorino cheese. Sara Crocker

Frito misto includes artichokes, shrimp, calamari, zucchini, pepper and olives. Sara Crocker

advertisement advertisement

Gnocchi and lobster pasta from Roman God of Fire. Sara Crocker

The bar boasts ornate wood details and a wavy countertop inspired by a Roman piazza. Sara Crocker

The shared sinks of Roman’s ornate bathroom. Sara Crocker

The restaurant commissioned a 3D mural made from plaster for the waiting area. Sara Crocker

advertisement

A halo of curtains around the dining room nods to the shades that covered the Colosseum. Sara Crocker

Roman God of Fire’s simple, modern exterior. Sara Crocker

Roman God of Fire

Opens Friday

80 S. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe