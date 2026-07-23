Scottsdale Mediterranean restaurant named No. 1 in the U.S.

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Tempe’s 70mm IMAX theater showing the Greek epic “The Odyssey” isn’t the only local spot making headlines for taking people on a trip to the Mediterranean. Fresh off naming a Phoenix smokehouse the best barbecue in the country, a group of Yelp’s “most active and trusted reviewers” has anointed a Scottsdale spot as the top Mediterranean restaurant “worth the epic journey.”

Pinyon Coastal Mediterranean was named the No. 1 Mediterranean restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp Elites in a top 25 guide released last month.

Pinyon opened in October overlooking Scottsdale Civic Center Park in the heart of Old Town. The restaurant is the latest from Hi Noon Hospitality, the team behind the popular seafood restaurants Buck & Rider and the casual all-day New American eatery Ingo’s Tasty Food. Pinyon is the only Arizona restaurant included on the list.

“From the beginning, our vision for Pinyon was to create a restaurant that captures the warmth, generosity and vibrant flavors of the entire Mediterranean region while delivering the level of hospitality our guests have come to expect,” Adam Strecker, CEO and founding partner of Hi Noon Hospitality, said in a press release. “To be recognized as the No. 1 Mediterranean restaurant on this list is an incredible honor and a testament to our entire team’s dedication.”

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Pinyon’s double-decker space opens to the verdant grounds of Scottsdale Civic Center. Provided by Hi Noon Hospitality

What Yelpers said about Pinyon

Yelp’s team built the list by identifying Mediterranean restaurants and ranking them based on the volume and ratings given by Yelp Elite members. Any restaurant on the list also had to have a “passing health score.” Yelp’s team allowed a max of five Mediterranean restaurants per state to be featured.

Pinyon’s house-made pita, artichoke hummus, yellowtail crudo and a baklava cheesecake are touted in the Yelp entry as notable dishes, which are served in a “vibrant, upscale atmosphere.”

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A six-week trek through Europe and the Middle East inspired CEO Strecker to launch Pinyon. The restaurant’s menu offers his greatest hits, sharing dishes from countries along the Mediterranean coastline. Spanish-style tapas, Italian pastas and Middle Eastern-inspired skewers and dips share billing.

During our visit late last year, a refreshing spritz and the hummus and pita were standouts, but the space made the biggest impression. Portuguese marble checkered floors, modern chandeliers and an outdoor fountain from France fill the sophisticated two-story, indoor-outdoor restaurant, while a custom-made Josper grill from Spain fuels the kitchen.

The newcomer snagged the top spot nationwide, but other acclaimed Valley eateries were conspicuously absent. Kabob Grill N’ Go is listed among New Times’ Top 50 restaurants, has been one of The New York Times 50 best restaurants in America and is a favorite on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” Other Mediterranean restaurants touted by Yelpers, like De Babel, didn’t make the cut either. The casual Scottsdale restaurant ranks No. 33 on Yelp’s Top 100 restaurants list — the highest ranking of any Arizona eatery.

What’s your favorite Mediterranean restaurant in the Valley? Let us know at sara.crocker@newtimes.com.

Pinyon Coastal Mediterranean

7363 E. Scottsdale Mall, Scottsdale