2 Scottsdale spots named among America’s favorite ice cream

Guests can get everything from scoops to sundaes at Sugar Bowl.

I scream, you scream, we all scream… you know the rest. Summer time is here, and as temperatures consistently top 100 degrees in Phoenix, it’s high time for a frozen treat.

Around the Valley, ice cream shops churn out decadent and refreshing flavors to help customers cool off. And according to a recent national list, we’ve got some of the country’s favorite ice cream spots right here in town.

While Yelp functions as a sounding board for excited or grumpy customers to leave reviews, the site also collects data on how its users interact with local businesses. Yelp’s team has used that data to research which ice cream shops users save the most frequently. Yelpers save spots they love, or bookmark them for future visits. Either way, these are spots they’ve deemed favorites, or one may even say, scream-worthy.

The list includes 50 ice creameries around the country, and two Valley shops made the cut.

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Sweet Republic’s salted caramel shake. Allison Young

No. 18: Sweet Republic 9160 E. Shea Blvd., #105 Scottsdale

Sweet Republic is a staple in the Valley, with locations in uptown Phoenix, Tempe and central and Old Town Scottsdale. The Yelp list shouted out the original Scottsdale shop on Shea Boulevard as No. 18 nationwide. Sweet Republic was founded in 2008 and uses Arizona dairy to craft small batches of unique flavors. Fresh seasonal options and collaborations with other local businesses add to the rotation. Strawberry buttermilk and salted caramel swirl are among the core options, and don’t forget to dress up your dessert with a gently torched, handmade marshmallow.