These Arizona restaurants made the Southwest’s first Michelin Guide

Arizona chefs took home honors at the inaugural Michelin Guide ceremony for the Southwest region.

After months of anticipation and speculation, Michelin revealed its guide to dining in the Southwest on Wednesday night. Chefs and restaurateurs from around the Valley and the Southwest eagerly gathered at an invite-only ceremony at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas to learn who may receive a prestigious star.

Several Arizona restaurants are now part of the renowned international ranking of Southwestern restaurants, which also includes places in Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

The guide comes from Michelin, the French tire company that is also an international restaurant-ratings juggernaut. Its anonymous inspectors visit restaurants, looking for top-quality food and technique. Michelin published its first North American Guide in New York in 2005. Since then, guides have expanded to 15 other regions around North America, now including Arizona and the Southwest.

“Thanks to these partnerships, the Michelin Guide can continue its mission to help local diners and travelers discover the best restaurants through expert and independent recommendations, while celebrating the rich diversity of cuisine and culinary talent around the world,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said at the ceremony.

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Here’s every Arizona restaurant that received recognition in the new Michelin Guide.

Arizona doesn’t see any Michelin stars

Restaurants can earn one, two or three stars from Michelin. Inspectors grade restaurants based on five criteria: ingredient quality, harmony of flavors, mastery of culinary techniques, how the chef’s personality shines in their cuisine and consistency across the menu and over time.

In that range, one-star restaurants use top-quality ingredients and prepare dishes with distinct flavors at a consistently high standard. Three-starred restaurants are considered the highest honor, awarded to restaurants with chefs “at the peak of their profession.”

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Michelin’s inspectors named just five starred restaurants. Apparently, Arizona restaurants aren’t there yet. No restaurants received stars.

Here’s who did receive stars in the Southwest:

Two-star restaurants:

Restaurant de Joël Robuchon, Las Vegas

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One-star restaurants:

L’atelier de Joël Robuchon, Las Vegas

Guy Savoy Las Vegas, Las Vegas

Monte, Salt Lake City

é by José Andrés, Las Vegas

Arizona restaurants named Bib Gourmand

Michelin recognizes these eateries for offering “high-quality food at great value.”

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Michelin gives seal of approval to more Arizona restaurants

Michelin recognizes “Selected Restaurants” that serve above-average food but don’t rise to the level of a starred or Bib Gourmand restaurant.

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Charleen Badman, chef and co-owner of FnB in Scottsdale, was honored as one of Michelin’s first-ever Mindful Voices. Photo by Jill Richards Photography

Chefs highlighted in special awards

Michelin debuted a new award, and a Valley chef took it home. The Mindful Voices award recognizes individual people “pioneering new approaches in the fields of gastronomy, hospitality and wine.” Homegrown Chef Charleen Badman, who helms FnB in Scottsdale, received the Mindful Voices award.

“It’s just really an honor to represent the farmers, our winemakers and all of Arizona,” Badman said from the stage. “We really have a special place.”

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The Southwest guide also includes special accolades for outstanding service, chefs, sommeliers and mixologists. Arizona winners include:

Sommelier: John Germain, Reserve, Scottsdale

Young Chef: Rene Andrade, Bacanora and Huarachis Taqueria, Phoenix

Want to know more about Michelin and its guides?

The guide dates back to the turn of the 20th century. Michelin published practical advice and recommendations for early road-trippers.

Over time, the restaurant recommendations grew, and Michelin hired inspectors to visit and rank eateries. In 1926, Michelin introduced its stars. In the 100 years since then, the guide has become a signifier of culinary excellence.

Read our guide to Michelin here and follow along for more updates from our Food Editor Tirion Boan in Las Vegas on Instagram.