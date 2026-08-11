Restaurants

This vacant Scottsdale mall restaurant won’t sit empty for long

A bistro from California will open at Fashion Square next year. Here's what to know.
By Sara CrockerAugust 11, 2026
A rendering of the exterior of Porta Via in Scottsdale
California restaurant Porta Via will open at Scottsdale Fashion Square in early 2027.
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A California bistro will open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale early next year. Porta Via, an upscale restaurant founded in Beverly Hills in 1994, is set to expand to Scottsdale Fashion Square.

The eatery replaces a notable departure at the West Luxury Wing of the mall, Zinque, which closed after six years in business in June. Porta Via owner and founder Peter Garland looked at locations around the mall nearly two years ago and none of them felt like a fit, but he always remembered having coffee at Zinque. 

“I’ve always been interested in Scottsdale,” he says. “It’s a world-class destination with global events.” 

Then this year, he got a call that the space was available and jumped on it. Soon, the California-born restaurant will join a collection of luxe eateries in the section of the mall that includes Ocean 44, Toca Madera and Nobu, near Goldwater Boulevard and Camelback Road.

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Porta Via, whose name means “take away” in Italian, started as a casual four-table bistro and deli counter in Beverly Hills. Over the last three decades, it grew into a chainlet of four neighborhood restaurants in some of Southern California’s most desirable zip codes, including Pacific Palisades, Calabasas and Palm Desert.

“I saw that the concept was bigger than me, that it really connected with people,” Garland says of the measured expansion. 

A rendering of Porta Via's Scottsdale dining room.
A rendering of the Porta Via Scottsdale dining room.

Rendering provided by Porta Via

What to expect at Porta Via

Garland describes Porta Via as “really clean California cuisine” where the chefs cook high-quality ingredients simply to let them shine. The restaurant’s expansive daily lunch and dinner menu at its other outposts includes an ahi tuna tower, a kale-and-quinoa salad, Faroe Island salmon, a bistro-style cheeseburger, chicken paillard and rigatoni tossed in a spicy vodka sauce. 

Weekend brunch features Grand Marnier French toast, Huevos Rancheros and Eggs Royale, a Benedict with smoked salmon in place of ham. Seasonal eats, craft cocktails, wine, beer and premium coffee round out the restaurant’s offerings. 

The 6,300-square-foot restaurant will be Porta Via’s largest to date. It will boast a color palette of warm terracotta and soft green, nodding to the desert Southwest. In addition to a spacious dining room, customers will be able to sip a spritz at the bar or eat on the patio. 

A representative for the mall’s owner welcomed Porta Via and its “inviting, neighborly dining spaces.”

“We continue to refine the culinary offering at Scottsdale Fashion Square to create elevated and engaging experiences for shoppers,” Cameron Done, Macerich’s vice president of leasing, said in a news release. 

The Scottsdale restaurant will open after the Porta Via team reopens its Pacific Palisades outpost, which was damaged in the January 2025 fire, and launches a new Beverly Hills flagship this year. This busy calendar of reopenings and openings over the coming months makes this one of the most meaningful moments in the restaurant group’s history, Garland said. He looks forward to sharing Porta Via with diners in a new state. 

“I think what we excel at is hospitality. The way we treat our guests is so very important to what we do,” he says. “We’re excited to put the team together in Scottsdale and ensure that we create the right culture and welcome the community into Porta Via.”

Porta Via

Opens in early 2027
4712 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale

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Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.

sara.crocker@newtimes.com

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