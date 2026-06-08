Trader Joe’s to open new Phoenix store. What to know

The Valley's newest location of Trader Joe's is coming to Arcadia.

Frozen meals and cheap wine are coming to a new neighborhood in Phoenix. Trader Joe’s is set to open in Arcadia.

The exceptionally popular grocery store company filed a liquor license application with the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control on June 2. The application is for a 14,797-square-foot storefront inside Arcadia Crossing.

The shopping center on the southeast corner of Thomas Road and 44th Street is currently home to Target, Fry’s and Costco. Soon, shoppers will have even more grocery options, and even more competition for parking spots.

The plaza is also home to Ross, PetCo, Burlington and Five Below, along with a selection of surrounding fast-casual eateries.

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This is the latest expansion for Trader Joe’s in the Valley. In February, the company filed another liquor license application for a new 15,000-square-foot store at Desert Ridge Marketplace.

That came on the heels of the company’s latest Valley store opening. A new 9,600-square-foot store began welcoming customers in Goodyear in November 2025.

The store’s new Arcadia location was formerly home to OfficeMax, and then temporarily, Spirit Halloween.

There is no timeline yet for the new Arcadia store’s opening, but per the liquor license application, construction and buildout of the space are expected to be completed by December. The new store will be the Valley’s 16th Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe’s

Coming soon: 4519 E. Thomas Road