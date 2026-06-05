Where to find the viral dot cakes in Phoenix

Phoenix bakeries, including Dos Chris, are making their own versions of the viral dot cakes.

Rainbow sprinkles have taken over the world. Well, at least the internet. And now dupes of the viral dot cakes have landed in Phoenix.

The original treats were created by The Dotcakes, a bakery in Roslyn, New York. The bakery uses tiny, spherical sprinkles to coat all of its cakes, which come in different sizes and colors. A menu item called Dotcups are specifially what has gone viral.

These small, circular cups, similar to an ice cream cup, are filled with an individual serving of cake, topped with frosting and then a uniform layer of rainbow sprinkles.

The Dotcakes bakery initially opened in 2019, but it only recently hit it big on social media. Videos of fans dragging their spoons across the crunchy sprinkles started to swirl, inspiring bakeries across the country to make their own versions. Fans have line up for hours to get a taste.

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Due to their relatively simple nature, and regional specificity, home bakers also quickly started making their own versions. But now, Valley residents can skip turning on the oven this summer. Local bakeries are hopping on the trend and bringing their versions of the colorful treat to the Valley.

Some spots are testing the rainbow waters by offering dot cake-inspired treats for a limited time, such as JL Patisserie’s dot cake cruffin, available this Saturday and Sunday only. Other spots are committing more strongly to the trend.

Here’s where to find dot cakes in Phoenix.

Dos Chris’ dot cakes come in Pridefetti vanilla or gluten-friendly caramel cake. Tirion Boan

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Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co.

6007 N. 16th St.

Just west of State Route 51 and north of Bethany Home Road, Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co. churns out a wide variety of decadent and eye-catching treats. Their cupcakes get topped with entire slices of cake, mini cookies, candy and fruit. The bakery’s logo tells customers to “Leave a little sparkle wherever you go!” And with its dot cakes, Dos Chris is trading sparkle for sprinkles.

The cakes come in two flavors. The bakery uses its signature Pridefetti rainbow sprinkle vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream, topped with colorful dots. And there’s a gluten-friendly option, made with caramel cake. Both come in plastic cups with sturdy lids, making them easy to save for later.

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Jewel’s Bakery & Cafe

4041 E. Thomas Road

Arcadia-area eatery Jewel’s Bakery & Cafe works overtime. It’s a full-service brunch and lunch restaurant that houses an evening taco pop-up and a full bakery, all in one small storefront off Thomas Road. And everything they make is completely gluten-free. For this unique restaurant’s take on the dot cake, they’ve added layers of flavor by switching out the typical vanilla or chocolate sponge for tres leches cake.

These little square cakes feature two layers of vanilla cake, sandwiched around frosting and soaked in dairy-free milks. On top of that, the iconic rainbow sprinkle layer solidifies these allergy-friendly treats’ status as dot cakes.

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La La Land Kind Cafe

15215 N. Kierland Blvd., #190, Scottsdale

5039 N. 44th St.

The national coffee shop chain La La Land is no stranger to viral moments. When its first location opened in Scottsdale in January, customers waited in long lines that snaked down the sidewalks of Kierland Commons. Curious followers were eager to try the cheery chain’s banana foam-topped lattes and strawberry matcha.

After the first Valley shop made its debut, the company quickly expanded its Arizona presence. In February, the Dallas-born chain opened a second spot on Camelback Road and 44th Street, and a third is in the works for Biltmore Fashion Park.

Fans may start lining up again as the chain is now offering a whole line of dot cake-inspired treats. There are iced sprinkle lattes, which are made with espresso or matcha, and topped with rainbow dots, and sprinkle cakes, which, from our selection of local dupes, look the most similar to the original. Vanilla cake is topped with vanilla frosting and covered in that signature crunchy, colorful shell.

Know of any more local bakeries trying out the trend? Let us know at editorial@newtimes.com.