Where to watch Mexico’s next World Cup soccer match in Phoenix

Excitement for the World Cup has brought fans whose allegiances span the globe to all corners of North America, where the tournament is playing out in 16 cities. Brazilian and Scottish supporters partied in Miami. Dutch fans toured the suburbs of Kansas City between matches. Japanese and Argentine boosters saw how everything is bigger in Texas, from Buc-ee’s to the football mecca that is JerryWorld. Phoenix isn’t a host city, but local fans are cheering for Mexico as the hometown team. Crowds of celebratory fans are taking over restaurants, bars and breweries around town.

When Johnny De Luna and Daniel Castro opened Sana Sana Cerveceria more than a year ago, they aimed to highlight Latin culture through craft beer. That shows up not only in the ingredients added to every lager and IPA but also in the taproom’s art, music and the food trucks the team partners with.

Sports haven’t always been part of that equation — until the World Cup. What started as a packed, standing-room-only watch party to kick off the international soccer tournament earlier this month has evolved into a full-fledged destination for fans, particularly those backing Mexico’s team.

“Honestly, it’s been emotional,” De Luna says while sitting in Sana Sana’s downtown brewhouse. His voice breaks while he takes a moment to reflect. “The appreciation that people have to be here and amongst people that are like them and be able to share that culture and that camaraderie and that community has been one of the most beautiful things I have ever been a part of.”

Our dining newsletter is a tasty treat Sign up now for free updates on openings, closings and all the food news that matters.

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

It’s standing room only inside the downtown brewery when Mexico takes the pitch. Provided by Sana Sana Cervecería

Since Mexico took the pitch in the first match of the World Cup on June 11, few watch parties have held a candle to the energy and fandom backing El Tri. The abbreviated nickname that to the country’s three-colored flag and kits, El Tricolor.

The excitement around the tournament surprised De Luna, a former soccer player but a casual fan. Sometimes the interest has been overwhelming, like when he and his team worked with the city to shut down Fourth Street to accommodate the growing crowds.

“It just happened organically,” he says of the popularity of Sana Sana’s watch parties. “Now we have people who are literally coming just to be a part of the experience. They’re not even coming inside the building, they’re on the street trying to watch in any way they can to be a part of the energy.”

Related Popular Chandler beer bar to open location in uptown Phoenix this summer

advertisement advertisement

Sana Sana isn’t the only hotspot for Mexico fans. Just west on Roosevelt Street, Revolución Tacos + Cantina attracted crowds with a huge outdoor screen and live banda music.

“It’s been crazy,” says owner Jesus Soto.

Like Sana Sana, Revolución airs other World Cup games, but has seen crowds come out in droves to watch the Mexican national team. During the second Mexico game, Revolución sold out of every can of beer behind the bar.

“Luckily, our vendors came and brought us more beer the next morning, but I did close it down early on game 2,” Soto says.

Related Powerhouse Arizona winery closes Old Town tasting room

advertisement

Now, the World Cup field is whittled to 32 teams, and in these knockout rounds, it’s win or go home. Mexico will face off against Ecuador at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Valley restaurants and bars are getting ready.

Find your fellow Mexico fans at these 10 watch parties.

Sana Sana’s green Copa Mundial cucumber-lime seltzer. Sara Crocker

Sana Sana Cervecería 915 N. Fourth St.

The Mexico watch parties at Sana Sana Cerveceria continue to grow. To meet the demand for Tuesday night’s game, the Roosevelt Row brewery is working with the city to fully shut down Fourth Street. The brewery will throw a block party that will include a 16-foot LED TV wall, three outdoor bars and food from Taco Vibes, La Hamburguesa and La Salsa Tacos de Canasta. The brewery opens at noon, and food vendors begin serving at 4 p.m. Vinyl Vagos will spin before the game and during match breaks. Otherwise, expect the Spanish broadcast sound on, inside and out. Stick around after the final minute to watch Banda La Disponible. There is no cover for this watch party, and seating is first-come, first-served.

advertisement advertisement

Revolución Tacos + Cantina 1001 N. Central Ave.

Revolución Tacos + Cantina is tucked behind the downtown shop and cafe Dialog in the Ten-0-One building’s lobby. The casual bar and taqueria boasts ample indoor and outdoor seating. Grab a seat in the park-like courtyard, which has a huge LED screen set up to air the game. Though Revolución is normally closed on Tuesdays, the cantina will open at 3 p.m. to host a watch party featuring T-shirt giveaways, tacos and beer buckets. Banda La Poderosa and Linea Secreta are on deck to perform after the game. Entry is first-come, first-served.

The Lola 9375 W. Entertainment Blvd., Glendale

The Lola is known for its upbeat party brunch in the Westgate Entertainment District. The restaurant’s team has gone big for Mexico games, with music, green Jell-O shots and celebratory confetti. The Lola will air the game on its huge screen and the party will kick off an hour before the match with live banda music. Food and drink specials include $1 wings and $3 Estrella beers. The watch party is open to all, but the after-party is for those 21 and older. The post-game festivities include $150 bottle specials on Buchanan’s and Ciroc. RSVP to save your spot at The Lola by calling 602-390-7300.

advertisement

Condesa and Valley Bar 130 N. Central Ave.

This street-level Mexican kitchen and hidden basement bar are teaming up for a massive downtown Phoenix watch party. Both Condesa and Valley Bar will have the game on and specials flowing, including $5 Pacificos, $10 margaritas or margarita soft serve and a $12 michelada and mini chimi combo. Head downstairs to hang with host and DJ Reco. The watch party is first-come, first-served.

The Hot Chick 4363 N. 75th St., Scottsdale

This Scottsdale sports bar and 1970s-style nightlife hotspot has been a destination for watching U.S. and Mexico games in Old Town. The Hot Chick will keep the fun rolling for Tuesday’s game, with the Spanish broadcast on. Diners can expect World Cup-inspired drink specials and three carne asada or al pastor tacos for $10. Reservations are available by texting 480-255-7733.

The bar menu features housemade micheladas and cocktails inspired by a popular Mexican TV show. Sara Crocker

PoNy’s Miches Michelada Bar & Grill 105 W. Portland St.

The downtown michelada bar and grill from the PoNy’s Miches crew is normally awash in crystal ocean blue murals and decor. When Mexico plays, the restaurant and bar get flooded by a sea of fans in green. The restaurant opens daily at 11 a.m., pouring colorful micheladas to savor with vibrant aguachiles and bar snacks. Call the restaurant at 602-633-6666 to reserve a table.

Related Maynard James Keenan sued by business partner over Arizona gin venture

advertisement advertisement

Cry Baby 818 N. First St.

The downtown sports bar and nightclub Cry Baby opens at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, featuring live DJs and banda. You’ll be hard-pressed to miss a play at Cry Baby, which boasts a massive main screen and regular TVs encircling the bar. The sports bar is 21-plus inside, but all ages are welcome outside. Expect food and drink specials at Cry Baby, which wants to make this “the loudest watch party in Arizona,” per its event details.

Hanshin Pocha 1130 W. Grove Ave. #106, Mesa

The Korean chain Hanshin Pocha has been a go-to East Valley spot to watch Korea and Japan play. Korea didn’t make it to the knockout rounds, but that’s not stopping Hanshin Pocha from continuing to host excited soccer fans. On Tuesday, the Korean restaurant will pair its street-style dishes and soju with El Tri energy. The restaurant suggests making a reservation by sending a DM on Instagram or calling 480-564-1079.

The Pemberton 1121 N. Second St.

The sprawling outdoor dining, arts and pool oasis, The Pemberton, has plenty of action on tap for the Mexico game. Watch on one of two giant screens or any of the TVs stationed at The Pemberton’s six bars. While you’re there, take advantage of all-night happy hour deals, including $10 margaritas and palomas. The Pemberton’s taco stall will sling carne asada, chicken tinga and al pastor street tacos. Banda La Tremenda will perform the hour before the game. You’ll never forget this World Cup if you commemorate it with a tattoo from Sad Boy Studio, whose artists will be inking on site.