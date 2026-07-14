Cockroaches, flies, mold: The worst Phoenix restaurant inspections of June

Cleanliness is key to the success of any restaurant. And every month, inspectors from the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department fan out around the Valley to check in on local kitchens.

The inspectors drop by unannounced and rate restaurants on a two-part scale. They record foundation violations, which are the sorts of issues that could cause larger problems, such as a lack of soap could result in improper hand-washing. They also record priority violations, which are serious issues that pose a direct threat to the health and safety of staff and customers.

The number of violations corresponds with a letter grade. Any restaurant with three or more priority violations earns a “D.”

Restaurant staff must fix issues on the spot. If they are unable, the inspector schedules a mandatory reinspection for a few days later.

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County health inspectors file reports for each restaurant visit, which are available to the public via a searchable online database.

Here are the worst Phoenix restaurant inspections from June.

Restaurant inspectors show up unannounced to assess restaurants and kitchens. Kanawa Studio/Getty

Tacos El Jefe

4923 E. Chandler Blvd., #300

On June 3, a health inspector stopped by Tacos El Jefe on Chandler Boulevard and found three priority violations, several of which related to out-of-date food. Cooked chicken, pork, beef, salsa verde, salsa rosa and chipotle sauce were all past their dates, with the chipotle sauce from mid-May. In addition to food out of date, the inspector found many foods, including pans of rice, cheese sauce, salsa and beans without any date markings at all. In the prep cooler, cooked sausage, sliced cheese and raw eggs were all too warm. In the salsa bar, cabbage, pico de gallo, salsas, sliced cheese and dairy-based sauces were also above safe temperatures. In the office, the inspector found two cans of insecticide spray, and in a drawer prep unit under the grill, there were food scraps, residue, liquid and trash.

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Cloves Indian Groceries & Kitchen

1825 W. Chandler Blvd., #2, Chandler

The Chandler location of Cloves Indian Groceries & Kitchen found itself on this monthly roundup in February, when it earned eight priority violations. Now, it’s on the list again, with a June inspection turning up another seven. There were handwashing issues, such as an employee handling dirty dishes and then clean with the same gloved hands, and another employee not washing their hands after using the restroom. The dishwashing machine was washing dishes without any chlorine. Raw chicken and raw eggs were stored above cooked foods in the walk-in, and buckets of sauces, fried jalapenos and paneer cheese were all improperly cooled. On the service line, other foods were not hot enough to stay safe. Lentil soup, chana masala, cooked vegetables and chicken were all below safe temperatures. Kitchen equipment, including a meat band saw, vegetable slicers and can openers, was stored as clean despite being covered in food. There were buckets of rice and ghee stored next to the kitchen sink without any covers or splash guards. A pan of raw chicken, dosa batter and boxes of vegetables were all stored on the floor.

Bento Box

2501 W. Happy Valley Road

Bento Box received a visit from the health department on June 8 and earned three priority violations, with multiple repeat issues. For a second time, the inspector dinged the restaurant for raw pork sitting directly on lettuce and jalapeños. Raw pork, raw tuna and raw shrimp were also sitting above other ingredients, increasing the danger of cross-contamination. A fridge was holding raw shrimp, sushi rolls, fried chicken and bean sprouts above safe temperatures. In a sushi fridge, spice tuna, cream cheese, spicy yellow takle and krab mix were also too warm. Also noted as a second-time offence, the inspector found mixed, shrimp and veggie tempura sitting out at around 90 degrees.

Tabla Indian Restaurant

2501 W. Happy Valley Road, #50-1240

Located right next door to Bento Box, Tabla Indian Restaurant racked up six priority violations on its June 8 inspection. There were issues with handwashing, including a line cook handling raw chicken and a staff member touching dirty and then clean dishes without washing their hands. The staff member was also seen putting away dishes that were obviously still dirty, and spraying off a dirty wok with just water before setting it aside as clean. In the front of house, a hot table was holding seasoned rice and boiled eggs below safe temperatures. And in the walk-in, corn, fish, spinach masala, rice, eggs, sauces and yogurt were all too warm.

Gertrude’s by Tarbell’s

1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.

The Desert Botanical Garden eatery, Gertrude’s by Tarbell’s, earned four priority violations and a mandatory reinspection following a visit from the health department on June 9. The dishwashing machine was running without any chlorine, and after being reset multiple times, it was placed out of order. On the hot line, beans were below a safe temperature. In a cold unit, risotto, romesco sauce, alfredo sauce, spinach sauce and cooked mushrooms were all too warm. In a violation that the inspector noted was a second-time offence, white beans in the walk-in were over three weeks old. Romesco sauce was also out of date. Chicken was cooling next to the oven at room temperature, and two freezers had ice built up on their compressors.

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Banh Mi Bistro Vietnamese Eatery

2340 E. Bell Road, #110

On June 9, an inspector visited Banh Mi Bistro and recorded three priority violations and a strange interaction with an employee. When an employee was asked to wash their hands, they did so with their gloves still on. Then, when the inspector asked the employee to remove their gloves and properly wash their hands, they took off the gloves, wiped their hands on a towel and returned to their station, resulting in the inspector asking again for the person to properly wash their hands. Another staff member cracked raw eggs and then directly touched tongs and baguette bread. The back-of-house hand sink was blocked by a bucket and strainer, which the inspector noted was a second-time repeat violation. Raw eggs, pork and shrimp were stored over sliced vegetables, cooked shrimp, mint and sauces. A dirty vegetable slicer and strainers were stored as clean, and clean pans were stored on top of dirty ones. Multiple cooked meats had no date markings. Rice noodles and boba were sitting out at room temperature.

Central BBQ Lakehouse

5350 S. Lakeshore Drive, Tempe

Tempe restaurant Central BBQ Lake House received a visit from the health inspector on June 15. It earned three priority violations and a mandatory reinspection. The inspector found two moldy zucchinis and several wilting, moldy heads of cabbage. Fried rice was hot-holding below safe temperatures, and a corn cheese mixture, cooked pasta salad and kimchi were all out of date. The inspector counted more than 10 fruit flies and house flies throughout the kitchen, and there was unused equipment in the kitchen, storage area and outside, which was noted as a possible area for harboring flies.

Brunch Snob

1920 W. Germann Road, Chandler

On June 16, Brunch Snob in Chandler earned three priority violations and a mandatory reinspection. There were issues with handwashing, including an employee entering the building and putting on gloves without washing their hands. Dairy-based sauces were improperly cooled, leading them to develop a skin on top. Butter was stored at room temperature. There were multiple cans of insecticide in the office as well as slow-release pesticide cartridges hanging above the food prep sink and dry goods storage. There were chemical spray bottles, medicines, pesticides and scented wipes stored above food and coffee prep areas. And there was a gap under the kitchen’s back door.

Tofu King

2855 E. Cactus Road, #2

Tofu King was visited on June 18, when an inspector noted four priority violations and scheduled a mandatory reinspection. The inspector watched an employee wipe their face with their hands and then grab a metal bowl to prep food. Fried tofu was stored at room temperature. The drainpipe of a hand-washing sink was broken. A bottle of Pepto-Bismol was stored on the top shelf in the refrigerator with food underneath. Similarly, a bottle of painkillers and a can of insecticide spray were stored on a shelf above a vegetable prep area. Most alarmingly, the inspector noticed young and adult cockroaches crawling on the floors and walls surrounding the sink and dishwasher.

Related The 6 most exciting new Phoenix restaurants that opened in June

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Lee Lee International Supermarket

2025 N. Dobson Road, Chandler

The Chandler location of Lee Lee International Supermarket is another spot that was on our February version of this list. Then, it earned three priority violations and a mandatory reinspection. On June 23, it earned four priority violations and another mandatory reinspection. Employee drinks and items were stored on top of food available for service. In the walk-in refrigerator, several boxes of vegetables were stored underneath a dripping condenser that was covered in “extensive” green and black mold. Foods including tofu, bean sprouts, quail eggs, fresh noodles and kim cheese were found above safe temperatures. Soft-packed food items were stored on the floor. Along the back storage area and in the walk-in, the floor was damaged and pitted, making it difficult to properly clean.

Carnicería Los Reyes

1603 N. 16th St.

The 16th Street location of Phoenix butcher shop, Carniceria Los Reyes, earned three priority violations and a mandatory reinspection following a June 23 inspection. The most unappetizing issue was raw pork belly hanging from speed racks, with parts of the raw meat touching the floor of the walk-in refrigerator. There was also a handwashing sink with containers and utensils stored in the basin and a disconnected drain. In the walk-in, raw beef and raw fish were stored over cooked foods. Cooked chicken and steak were below safe temperatures, and guacamole, tomatoes, pasta, red and green salsa, roasted pepper and beans were all too warm. The walk-in was holding food at over 46 degrees. Throughout the space, the floor was damaged and had pools of water.

Il Bosco Pizza

7120 E. Becker Lane, Scottsdale

The Scottsdale location of Il Bosco Pizza got a visit from the health department on June 25, during which it earned three priority violations. Meatballs in tomato sauce were held on the line at 70 degrees. The inspector found peppers dated June 9 and garlic from June 16 on the line. There was zero sanitizer in the three-compartment sink and “more than five” small flies were found in the cook line area and on equipment.

Wings and Waffles

2836 E. Indian School Road

On June 29, Wings and Waffles received three priority violations. The inspector watched an employee touch a phone and then food-contact surfaces without washing their hands. Another employee returned to the kitchen after using the restroom without washing their hands. At the hand sinks in the kitchen and in the employee bathroom, there were no paper towels and no soap. In the reach-in cooler, there was a bucket of chicken above safe temperatures. Raw and cooked meats, potato salad, macaroni and cheese and shredded lettuce all had no date markings and two sanitizer buckets had super-concentrated chlorine.