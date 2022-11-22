Cannabis-Infused Treats to Toast Your Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving can be stressful. But you've got options beyond sneaking a hit in the car and sharing that smoky scent with family. Slather some THC-infused butter onto some dinner rolls instead.
Also, if a big family gathering isn't how you roll and a Friendsgiving potluck or Danksgiving on the Sunday after is more your vibe, consider bringing tetrahydrocannabinol-packed gravy for that deep-fried turkey and mashies. You'll surely hit a high note when toasting and thanking your buds.
However you celebrate this week, we've got you covered with a list of cannabis-packed goodies — and a couple hemp and CBD treats, too.
Treatos, a crispy THC-infused snack made with kale, lemon, red bell pepper, and spices. Each chip contains roughly 10 milligrams of THC. Packages contain 10 chips and cost $12. Pick up a bag of Treatos at Arizona Organix in Glendale.
While at Arizona Organix, you can pick up THC-infused popcorn, pretzels, or pecans for your couch-locked guests to munch on while watching parades or pro sports.
If your friends or family members are seeking the benefit of the magic plant but don't want the accompanying psychoactive high, you can serve CBD-infused foods sourced from hemp, which contains no more than 0.3 percent THC.
Hemp Spicy Cauliflower Mix, a meld of cauliflower, cucumbers, peppers and spices, is a savory snack or side dish. Each jar is made here in the Valley and sells for $30. OMG Goudness also offers hemp-infused peanut butter that can be used to make peanut turkey satay or a peanut sauce for lettuce wrap appetizers.
Hempful Farms' hemp honey contains 300 milligrams of CBD per jar. Honey glaze your favorite finger snacks, such as Chex cereal and walnuts, and make sure to save some for glazing the ham and biscuits, too.
Mint Cafe, which is nestled within the 12,000-square-foot Mint Cannabis dispensary in Guadalupe, offers a variety of marijuana-infused Thanksgiving add-ons, side dishes, and desserts. Pick up a 16-ounce package of THC-infused cranberry sauce, garlic herb butter, or gravy for that perfect finish to your Thanksgiving plate. Each package is loaded with 100 milligrams of THC and costs $15.
The cafe also makes a sheet of cornbread that spreads 100 milligrams of THC throughout an 8-inch square tray. It'll easily serve four people.
If you can't make it to the cafe — we all know how hectic "Green Wednesday" can be — you can order infused food and a couple of pre-rolled blunts via the dispensary's website or app. With any $50 purchase, Mint offers free delivery within a 10-mile radius of the store near Baseline Road and Priest Drive.
All foods and condiments are cooked inside the Mint Cafe's kitchen in plain sight, behind a large glass and wood partition by the showroom. So, while waiting in line to purchase meds, paraphernalia, or swag, you can witness how cannabis chefs cook firsthand. Mint Cafe's Thanksgiving Day menu items are available in limited batches, and while the dispensary will be open on Thanksgiving Day, the store suggests picking up the THC-infused sides before the holiday.
Infused pumpkin and pecan pies, each measuring about 5 inches in diameter, will be available at Mint Dispensary locations around the Valley.
Lez Get Baked bakery in Mesa, owner Kaleigh Marks is taking orders for pumpkin spice muffins. Here, customers can order treats without infusion, with THC, or with hemp-based nano CBD. Customers must provide their own cannabis that Marks will transform into beautiful baked goods.
"The benefit of providing your own cannabis is you know exactly what grade of weed you are using and if it is a sativa, indica, or hybrid," Marks says.
The skilled baker recently designed an infused cake perfect for a canna-friendly Friendsgiving party. It resembled a ginormous blunt with green-colored pistachios mimicking marijuana buds. Marks is taking only special orders at the moment, and she suggests that Valley residents place their orders as soon as possible in advance of the holiday.
Toasting runs rampant on Thanksgiving, and some cannabis folks don't fancy mixing alcohol with weed. So, whether it's a celebration raising fine crystal or red plastic cups, you can be grateful for alcohol-free THC-infused beverages.
Keef Classic Sodas are THC-infused sodas in such thirst-quenching flavors as Original Cola, Bubba Kush Root Beer, Orange Kush, Blue Razz, Purple Passion, and Mr. Puffer. While the recreational Keef Classics contain 10 milligrams of THC, the medical Keef Classics are more potent. You can find these carbonated drinks at various dispensaries throughout the Valley, starting at $6 a pop.
For those who prefer to toast their turkey with a glass of vino, Phoenix-based Sweet Dreams Vineyard, which earned the Best Local Cannabis Beverages nod in our Best of Phoenix 2022, makes a THC-infused nonalcoholic wine. Cannabernet is a bold red wine-esque sipper. It is available in a 770-milliliter bottle that contains 100 milligrams of THC for $38 and a more petite 210-milliliter bottle for $18.
“We are really hoping to create a Cannabis Revolution here in Arizona," Sweet Dreams Vineyard founder Bill Gibbs says in a prepared statement.
Folks who want to continue the party afterward will love Sweet Dreams' Marijuarita. The vineyard's take on a classic margarita replaces alcohol with 100 milligrams of THC. Like Cannabernet, this booze-free cocktail is available in 770-milliliter and 210-milliliter bottles.
So, now that we have a full plate of snacks and a turkey dinner on the way, let's raise our glasses and toast to a weed-infused Thanksgiving.