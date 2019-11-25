Where to party on Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving night in Phoenix

As a result, numerous bars, clubs and nightspots across the Valley are planning pre-feast fiestas in honor of Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday night. There are concerts, dance parties and other celebrations happening, as well as the chance to engage in turkey bowling for prizes.
The partying doesn't end after everyone sits down for dinner, though. There are even more celebrations to experience on Thursday (a.k.a. T-Day) for anyone eager to flee their familial drama or work off all those calories.
Check out the following list of parties, concerts and events happening around the Phoenix area over the Thanksgiving holiday and get ready to shake a tailfeather, drink your weight in Wild Turkey or raise a toast.
Synsgiving
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Yucca Tap Room, 29 W. Southern Ave., TempeCanadian electronic dance music DJ/producer duo Pineo & Loeb will fill Yucca Tap’s main room with their blend of uplifting, funky, high-energy music, as well as plenty of good vibes during the annual Synsgiving affair. Mexican-born deep house producer Frankov is also scheduled to perform, as are locals CHKLZ, FairyDvst, Peachy Keen, Matthew James, Scattered Melodies, Braydio and Breauxx. The “synful” fun starts at 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Petunia and the Vipers
Wednesday, Nov. 22
The Dirty Drummer, 2303 N. 44th St. Head over to The Dirty Drummer at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve for an evening of hootin’ and hollerin’ tunes from Vancouver-based country/hillbilly band Petunia and the Vipers, who liken themselves to “Hank Williams on acid” or “Tom Waits meets Elvis at Woody Guthrie's hobo junction.” Admission is $10.
Dancegiving
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Stardust Pinbar, 401 W. Van Buren St., Suite CFeel free to show off your moves on Stardust Pinbar’s illuminated dance floor as the DJ trio of Javin, Flawlyss and Aw.Dre drops it like it's hot. Drink specials will be available all night and Ziggy's Magic Pizza Shop next door will have slices for sale. Hours are from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and there’s no cover.
Thanksgiving Gala
Wednesday, Nov. 22
The Duce, 525 S. Central Ave. This stylish Latin dance event at The Duce will feature a “Gothic elegance” theme and a set from Jaleo, the local ensemble that encompasses such styles as salsa, cumbia, merengue, bachata and bolero. DJ D-Lo will also be in the mix and a salsa dancing lesson will help attendees start things off on the right foot. The 21-and-over event begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
Dead Hot Workshop
Wednesday, November 22
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave. Thanksgiving is all about annual traditions — and legendary local band Dead Hot Workshop has one that stretches back more than two decades. Every Thanksgiving Eve since 1995, they’ve gathered their nearest and dearest from the local scene for a “family” rock show. This year’s edition will also feature Tramps & Thieves, Sliced Limes and singer-songwriter Natalie Merrill. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20 in advance.
Groove Candy Pre-Thanksgiving Bash
Wednesday, Nov. 22
The Womack, 5749 N. Seventh St.Local selectors M2 and Sir-Plus might end up sleeping in on T-Day, as they’ll be up pretty late working the decks the night before at The Womack during a special edition of Groove Candy. The festivities will feature both DJs spinning hip-hop, neo-soul, dancehall and classics all evening long. Doors open at 8 p.m. and ladies get in for $5 before 10 p.m. if they RSVP online or text 480-467-7187 to get on the guest list.
Thanksgiving Eve Turkey Jam
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Phoenicia Music Lounge, 50 W. Jefferson St., Suite 240BLadies can get in free before 11 p.m. at this Wednesday night dance party, which will feature local DJs spinning Afrobeats, dancehall, R&B and hip-hop jams. There’s also a $100 bottle special before 11 p.m. Quincy Kash will host and early arrival is suggested. The festivities start at 9 p.m. Call 219-713-7747 for cover info.
Xtra Ticket's Grateful Thanksgiving Party
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Last Exit Live, 717 S. Central Ave. The night before Thanksgiving at Last Exit Live will be more about grooves than gravy when renowned local Grateful Dead tribute act Xtra Ticket will re-create the sounds of the legendary rock band. Get truckin’ starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $25 at the door.
Mason Jar Veterans
Wednesday, Nov. 22
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School RoadA handful of local metal bands and musicians who played now-defunct rock club The Mason Jar back in the day will stage a reunion and tribute show to the landmark Phoenix venue at The Rebel Lounge, which occupies its former location. The lineup includes St. Madness, Frankenshred, Torso and Scott Rowe. Old-school regulars of The Jar are welcome. The gig starts at 7 p.m. and admission is $10.
Thanksgiving Eve Bash
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Denim & Diamonds, 7336 E. Main St., MesaRustle up some Wranglers and scoot boots over to this long-running country music nightclub in Mesa for its pre-Thanksgiving party. They'll have both kinds of music (country and western) all evening, as well as half-price drinks until 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 480-832-5000 for cover.
Drinksgiving
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Fibber Magee's Pub, 1989 W. Elliot Road, ChandlerLocal band What's Left! will perform during Fibber Magee’s annual Drinksgiving party on Wednesday night. The pub will have its usual selection of libations available and the music is from 8 to 10 p.m. No cover.
The Night Before Thanksgiving
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Boycott Bar, 4301 N. Seventh Ave. An evening of karaoke, dancing and fun awaits at this pre-Thanksgiving bash at Boycott Bar. Jimmy Davis will host and there’s no cover all night long. The celebration starts at 8 p.m.
Tacosgiving
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Cobra Arcade Bar, 801 N. Second St.Thanksgiving doesn’t necessarily have to mean all turkey everything. Cobra Arcade Bar, for instance, will offer tacos aplenty at their outdoor festival and block party on Wednesday night. Local taco vendors and food trucks like Baja Roots AZ and Sabor A Mi will be set up in the parking lot, as will a variety of arcade games. DJs Aja Cruz, Oh Jezuz, Yellawave and others will be in the mix. The 21-and-over party goes from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and there’s no cover.
Thanksgiving Eve feat. Blackchild
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Darkstar, 526 S. Mill Ave., TempeItalian-born DJ/producer Gennaro Filisdeo, better known to the EDM world as Blackchild, will weave intoxicating mixes of pulsating house and techno beats at Darkstar on Wednesday night. Tickets are $21.75 for his 21-and-over gig at the club, which starts at 9 p.m.
130 Club Friendsgiving
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Valley Bar, 130 N. Central Ave. Local DJs Pootiecat and J-Me Lee will offer a special edition of their weekly dance night 130 Club in the Valley Bar’s Music Hall. Expect to hear plenty of hip-hop and R&B of the Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino variety starting at 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Thanksgiving Eve
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Stadium Club, 1069 W. Ray Road, ChandlerEver play turkey bowling? You will if you attend this party, which will feature the lively competition (which involves tossing a frozen turkey at makeshift bowling pins) starting at 9:30 p.m. If you’d prefer doing something a little less gonzo, they’ll have Team Trivia at 6:30 p.m. and a karaoke session from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Drink specials will include $5 Jack Daniels and Jim Beam. Best of all there’s no cover.
FansGiving
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Rockbar, 4245 N. Craftsman Court, ScottsdaleLocal reggae-rocker Black Bottom Lighters will host their annual FansGiving celebration, which will be attended by friends, fans and fellow musicians. Local bands The Hourglass Cats and Highest Conspiracy are also scheduled to perform and all proceeds will benefit nonprofit restaurant The Joy Bus Diner. Doors are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the show.
Afrobeat Pre-Thanksgiving
Wednesday, Nov. 22
The Genuine, 6015 N. 16th St.An “electrifying night of Afrobeat vibes” is promised at this pre-Thanksgiving dance party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Local DJs will cue up Top 40, Amapiano and Afrobeat tracks on The Genuine’s sound system. Bottle service will also be available. General admission is $15 per person.
Thankful: A Thanksgiving Event
Thursday, Nov. 23
Char's Live, 4631 N. Seventh Ave.After you’ve finished Thanksgiving dinner, slip on your dancing shoes and head for Char’s Live, which is hosting its first annual “Thankful” celebration. Patrons can drink and decompress while local R&B/pop singer and songwriter Alexis Janae performs. Doors open at 8 p.m. and Janae's performance is at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.
Potluck at Gracie’s
Thursday, Nov. 23
Gracie’s Tax Bar, 711 N. Seventh Ave. Widows and orphans of the Valley can seek refuge at Gracie’s at its free Thanksgiving night get-together Potluck, which runs from 8 to 11 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to bring their leftovers or make a dish to share. Just don’t cop out and bring a bag of chips, bruh. Plates and utensils will be available and Gracie’s famous jukebox will provide the tunes.
Basted
Thursday, Nov. 23
Monarch Theatre, 122 E. Washington St.Need to burn off all those extra calories from your massive feast? Local party promoters Underground Nights and Circuit AZ are throwing this EDM event in multiple areas of the Monarch. D-Unity will serve up techno in the Scarlet Lounge with support from Jorgen, Xer0, Gersh and Anoushka. Meanwhile, the house room will feature sets by headliners Shaded and Speaker Honey, as well as locals Kody Black, alice.km and Alaskan Franks. The beats start dropping at 9 p.m. Tickets are $28.55 to $34.30.
Y2K Night
Thursday, Nov. 23
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School RoadThe pop, rock, R&B and hip-hop hits of the new millennium will be dropped by Robbie Pfeffer of Playboy Manbaby during this 2000s-themed dance party. Era-appropriate fashion like trucker hats, low-risers and velour tracksuits are optional. Doors are at 8 p.m. and there’s a $5 cover after 9 p.m.