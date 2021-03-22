Scottsdale Company Suggested Its CBD Could Treat COVID, Cancer

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Anxiety, insomnia, pain relief: There are many reasons Americans increasingly use CBD.

The Food and Drug Administration hasn't formally approved CBD as a treatment for much of anything, though, and it's a no-no for CBD companies to make bold claims in their marketing about what their products are capable of.

That's exactly what Scottsdale-based Cannafyl has been doing, according to the FDA, which recently issued a warning to the company about claims it's been making on its website.

In its marketing, Cannafyl has said its CBD can help "manage cancer growth" and "control cravings for opioids." The company, whose founder and CEO is "serial entrepreneur" Ed Chaney, also suggested its CBD products "might positively affect COVID-19."

"FDA is taking urgent measures to protect consumers from certain products that, without approval or authorization by FDA, claim to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 in people," the FDA wrote to the company in early March. "You sell products that are intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 in people. We request that you take immediate action to cease the sale of any unapproved and unauthorized products for the mitigation, prevention, treatment, diagnosis, or cure of COVID-19."

The FDA also took issue with Cannafyl's statements about its CBD pet products, including the claim that its Pet CBD Drops could "help control tumor growths" and "prevent many types of cancer," including lymphoma, osteosarcoma, and melanoma.

Cannafyl did not respond to Phoenix New Times' requests for comment. The company has until this week to notify the FDA of the steps it is taking to address potential violations.

The FDA letter can be read here.