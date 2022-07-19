Celebs Have Their Own Cannabis Products For You in Metro Phoenix

As the legalization of cannabis changes the channel on decades of stigmatization, celebrities are lit, vibing, and cashing out with their own branded pot products. As many celebs — including actors, musicians, and athletes — were already smoking weed, it was an organic transition to create a strain, launch a cannabis brand, or co-sign on a 'canna biz' and share the limelight.



En masse, celebrity-branded and -endorsed cannabis products are making their way to retail and medical shelves throughout the U.S. Superstars, too, want to sell cannabis to you in Arizona. Phoenix New Times compiled a list of some of the products that made their way to the Valley.

