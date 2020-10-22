 
Marijuana

Help Wanted: Pot Writers

David Hudnall | October 22, 2020 | 2:11pm
With Arizona looking more and more likely to legalize recreational marijuana in a few weeks, Phoenix New Times is ramping up its cannabis coverage.

We're looking for the right person (or persons) to help us cover it all: dispensaries, strains, edibles, events, CBD, hemp, regulations, lawsuits, and the general inside-baseball of an exciting, brand-new industry in Arizona.

We want knowledgeable, dependable writers who understand the culture of cannabis (or are willing to learn) and can contribute to New Times on a regular basis.

Interested? Email editor in chief David Hudnall at david.hudnall@newtimes.com. 

 
David Hudnall is editor in chief of Phoenix New Times. He previously served as editor of The Pitch in Kansas City.

