Help Wanted: Pot Writers

With Arizona looking more and more likely to legalize recreational marijuana in a few weeks, Phoenix New Times is ramping up its cannabis coverage.
We're looking for the right person (or persons) to help us cover it all: dispensaries, strains, edibles, events, CBD, hemp, regulations, lawsuits, and the general inside-baseball of an exciting, brand-new industry in Arizona.
We want knowledgeable, dependable writers who understand the culture of cannabis (or are willing to learn) and can contribute to New Times on a regular basis.
Interested? Email editor in chief David Hudnall at david.hudnall@newtimes.com.
