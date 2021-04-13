 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

| Marijuana |

The Founder of an Arizona Edibles Company Has Died

David Hudnall | April 13, 2021 | 10:16am
Peggy Noonan
Peggy Noonan, founder of the Tucson-based medical marijuana edibles company COPIA, died this past Saturday.

In 2017, Noonan revealed she'd been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. She lost her battle with the disease April 10.

In the days before medical marijuana was legalized in Arizona, Noonan was a drug dealer and drug runner between Mexico and the U.S., according to a 2016 Bloomberg report on Cornucopia Health and Wellness, which Noonan started in 2014.

With Cornucopia, Noonan went straight, making gummies, brownies, and tinctures that were sold in Arizona's MMJ dispensaries.

“It was pretty wild, life coming full circle,” Noonan told Bloomberg of becoming a "ganjapreneur."

In 2017, around the time she announced her diagnosis, Noonan transitioned Cornucopia into COPIA. Over the past few years, the company has seen demand surge for its OGeez! medicated gummies, as Phoenix New Times recently reported.

Noonan will be succeeded as CEO of COPIA by her son Bran Noonan, an attorney.

“For those who knew my mother, it goes without saying that she loved this company and the Arizona community, and bringing the passion she put into the company to others,” Bran Noonan says. “My mother possessed an unmatched entrepreneurial spirit, and as the company moves through 2021 and beyond, we will do so in her honor and by continuing to build upon her legacy.”

David Hudnall is editor in chief of Phoenix New Times. He previously served as editor of The Pitch in Kansas City.

