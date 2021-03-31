An Arizona Cannabis Company Makes a Big Pivot to Gummies

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Until a few years ago, the folks at COPIA were making and selling all kinds of small-batch cannabis edibles: cookies, brownies, hard candies. The Tucson-based firm — formerly called Cornucopia and founded in 2013 by Peggy Noonan, a longtime Arizona marijuana advocate — partnered with The Prime Leaf to become the first scratch-made, handcrafted cannabis kitchen in the state.

Then, in January 2019, COPIA started producing a line of made-to-order medicated gummies called OGeez!

Demand soared almost immediately.

Aron Ruben, general manager of operations for COPIA, says the success of OGeez! caused the company to reassess its approach. To consider, as Ruben puts it, “whether or not we wanted to do a lot of different things at a smaller scale or focus on one really phenomenal product line that was very unique to the market."

COPIA went with the latter, ditching the baked goods and focusing on OGeez!

Ruben reports that sales have gone up more than 4,000 percent in the two years since the introduction of OGeez! — a fact that will come as little surprise to patients accustomed to seeing the gummies snatched off the shelves shortly after they arrive at dispensaries.

OGeez! gummies come in five different flavors: orange creamsicle, tropical, blackberries & cream, watermelon with chia seeds, and raspberry orange (raspberry orange is available in both all THC and 1:1 THC/CBD varieties.) The company also offers all flavors in both indica and sativa options with dosages of 100 mg, 200 mg, or 300 mg total per pack of gummies (10 gummies per pack). And the products are full-panel lab tested not just for cleanliness and quality, but cannabinoid and terpene levels, too — something not all cannabis companies do.

“We make it all produced to order, so when a dispensary receives a delivery from us it’s the freshest possible product they could get,” Ruben says. “Quality takes time."

Last June, COPIA acquired KIND Concentrates, which produces both KIND resin cartridges and Sweet Karts flavored distillate cartridges (the latter are infused with fruit and botanical terpenes). KIND resin cartridges currently come in 12 strains and Sweet Karts comes in many flavors like apple pie, blueberry pie and rocket pop. Under KIND Concentrates they also produce Tommy Chong’s pre-roll packs and his 300 mg disposable vape pens.

Although COPIA doesn't currently produce baked goods or other products outside of OGeez! and KIND, it seems to have found its place in Arizona’s marijuana market. Between OGeez! and K.I.N.D. Concentrates, Ruben estimates 80-90 percent of dispensaries across Arizona carry COPIA products, including Müv, Nature’s Medicines, Curaleaf, Bloom, The Flower Shop, Herbal Wellness Center, The Mint Dispensaries, and Harvest.

The company's staff is now at nearly 50 employees, up from only about 10 in 2019. Ruben says in the short-term they'd like to get OGeez! into new states. Longer-term? "Become the number one gummy in the country."

”Ultimately we’re trying to get to a point where we can operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep up with the demand,” Ruben says, adding: "We need a bigger kitchen."