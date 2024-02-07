 16 photos from Dry River Yacht Club, Wyves and Banana Gun at Crescent | Phoenix New Times
16 photos of Dry River Yacht Club, Wyves and Banana Gun at Crescent Ballroom

Three beloved Tempe bands played to a packed house Friday night at Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix.
February 7, 2024
Dry River Yacht Club singer Garnet mesmerizes the crowd.
Dry River Yacht Club singer Garnet mesmerizes the crowd. Neil Schwartz Photography
In the local music scene, there are certain shows that everyone gets excited for. The latest was a trio of beloved Tempe bands — Dry River Yacht Club, Banana Gun and Wyves — who played to a large and enthusiastic crowd at Crescent Ballroom on Feb. 2.

Here's a look back at the evening.
click to enlarge
Wyves frontman Corey Gloden gets carried away by the crowd at the end of the set.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Waiting for the show to start.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Banana Gun frontman Kevin Loyd on the mic.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Dry River Yacht Club drummer Henri Benard.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Everyone was excited to be at the show.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Wyves drummer Evan Knisely.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Banana Gun guitarist Nicholas Dehaan.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Dry River Yacht Club violinist Megyn Neff.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Banana Gun were the second set of the evening.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
A pair of local music superfans.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Wyves guitarist Nic Sterling.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Banana Gun bassist Ross Troost.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Wyves bassist Brenden McBride.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Wyves, Banana Gun and Dry River Yacht Club have devoted fanbases.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge
Dry River Yacht Club violinist Ben Allred.
Neil Schwartz Photography
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

