16 photos of Dry River Yacht Club, Wyves and Banana Gun at Crescent Ballroom

click to enlarge Wyves frontman Corey Gloden gets carried away by the crowd at the end of the set. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Waiting for the show to start. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Banana Gun frontman Kevin Loyd on the mic. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Dry River Yacht Club drummer Henri Benard. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Everyone was excited to be at the show. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Wyves drummer Evan Knisely. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Banana Gun guitarist Nicholas Dehaan. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Dry River Yacht Club violinist Megyn Neff. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Banana Gun were the second set of the evening. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge A pair of local music superfans. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Wyves guitarist Nic Sterling. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Banana Gun bassist Ross Troost. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Wyves bassist Brenden McBride. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Wyves, Banana Gun and Dry River Yacht Club have devoted fanbases. Neil Schwartz Photography

click to enlarge Dry River Yacht Club violinist Ben Allred. Neil Schwartz Photography

In the local music scene, there are certain shows that everyone gets excited for. The latest was a trio of beloved Tempe bands — Dry River Yacht Club, Banana Gun and Wyves — who played to a large and enthusiastic crowd at Crescent Ballroom on Feb. 2.Here's a look back at the evening.