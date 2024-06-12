DIY music festival Tempe Noise Pop Takeover announces 2024 dates

The Tempe Noise Pop Takeover is returning for 2024.
The second annual event will take place Sept. 6 to 8 at two locations: Yucca Tap Room, 29 W. Southern Ave., Tempe, and Time Out Lounge, 3129 S. Mill Ave., Tempe.
Festival organizer E.P. Bradley told Phoenix New Times last year that the concept behind the event was inspired by the way that the South by Southwest festival used to be — "The idea of just booking a few venues together and putting a bunch of bands from different scenes in the same night, making it so it’s accessible," he said. "People can walk around and find bands they’ve never heard of."
Like the inaugural event in December 2023, this year's festival features an eclectic lineup of local talent.
The lineup is: Bad Cactus Brass Band, Black Tapestry, Bogan Via, The Cause of Depression, Celebration Guns, Celleste, Daphne + The Glitches, Dead Bugh, Deathdotgov, Durango, Gomi, I Am Miss Havisham, INADRM, Joan of Arkansas, Juniper Ridge, Josue Kinter, Let Alone, Like Robbery, Lilac Angel, Lovebombed, MF Gloom, Mississippi Nova, Parkway, Prince Mirth, Proper Pet, The Rebel Set, Ring Finger No Pinky, Scorpion vs Tarantula, Sewerbitch!, Snailmate, Val Chillmore, Wallace Hound and The Zoniez.
"The only rule we have is all of them have to be very good live bands," Bradley said in 2023. "All of these bands are very live battle-tested. And I can guarantee you, all of them put on a really good show."
More holdovers from last year: Tempe Noise Pop Takeover is free to attend, and it's a fundraiser for a local nonprofit. This year, donations will benefit the Abortion Fund of Arizona.